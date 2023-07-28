AST Joins Space East Cluster to Accelerate Innovation in Space Exploration

Applied Satellite Technology (AST), a leading full-service communications integrator, is delighted to announce it will be part of Space East, the influential cluster group creating a regional community around the use of space technology.

[By: Applied Satellite Technology]

This collaboration aims to combine the expertise and resources of both entities, pushing the boundaries of space exploration and fostering breakthrough innovations within the industry.

The alliance between AST and Space East marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of scientific and technological advancements in space exploration. Together, these organisations share a belief in knowledge sharing and research to develop a community of businesses that will drive groundbreaking research and unlock new opportunities for space technology.

As part of this collaboration, AST and Space East will collaborate on several key initiatives:

Transforming the East of England into a leader in space technology: Our collaborative efforts will support and accelerate innovation. We will drive exciting opportunities and breakthroughs to establish the East as a leading player within the UK space sector. Fostering technology exchange and research collaboration: Space East will forge vital connections between industry and academia, in the mission to pool resources and share expertise. This approach will combine resources, expertise, and assets, leveraging funding and enabling organisations to enhance their capabilities for deep space. Talent development and education: AST and Space East are dedicated to the critical role of education and talent development in shaping the future of space exploration. Joint initiatives from both organisations will invest in educational programs and internships to inspire and nurture the next generation of space sector experts.

Andrew Peters, CEO of Applied Satellite Technology says: "I take great pride in being a member of Space East and contributing to our aligned mission of positioning East Anglia as a prominent force within the UK space industry. AST was first established in Norfolk back in 1992, and our deep roots and rich heritage will forever be firmly intertwined with this region. For numerous years, we have operated on a global scale, yet our foundation and head office remain in Norfolk. Our collaboration marks the foundation for innovation in the East for a new era of cooperation and progress in space exploration."

Stuart Catchpole, Cluster Manager of Space East says: "I am delighted that AST has joined Space East. Together, our cluster will have a transformational impact on the space sector of the East of England. We are delighted to welcome AST into our ranks as a visionary organisation with a long history of pioneering work in global satellite communications. Their expertise will be indispensable for collaboration between our members in business and academia. I’m excited to see what we can collectively achieve in the coming months and years."

