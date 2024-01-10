Artemis Technologies Provides Smart Mobility Solution to Vejrø Resort

[By: Artemis Technologies]

Artemis Technologies, a leading developer of high-performance maritime technology, today announced the sale of an Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL to Vejrø Resort in Denmark.

The 12-metre guest transfer vessel is 100% electric and can carry up to 12 passengers and 2 crew. Powered by the patented Artemis eFoiler® technology, the state-of-the-art vessel is equipped with a number of features that will provide a safe and enjoyable experience for passengers. The spacious cabin interior features comfortable seating with large windows providing panoramic views, with the autonomous flight control system ensuring a smooth journey for all.

The vessel is the latest product in the Artemis EF-12 workboat range. These robust workboats, which are now in serial production, have been tried, tested and proven in a range of conditions and comply with The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Workboat Code.

The purchase of the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL is part of Vejrø Resort’s (owned by Kim Fournais) commitment to sustainability, replacing the existing diesel-powered boat that sails guests to and from the island today. The resort is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2025 and the eFoiler® vessel is key to achieving this goal.

“We are delighted to confirm the order of this revolutionary crew and passenger transfer vessel to Vejrø Resort, where they share our passion for sustainability and protecting our planet”, said Dr Iain Percy OBE, CEO of Artemis Technologies.

“This is an exciting showcase for our innovative maritime technology, opening a new route for passengers between Karrebæksminde and Vejrø. Passengers and crew will be able to experience the future of maritime transport with this groundbreaking 100% electric foiling workboat.”

Jens Ole Ambjerg, CEO of Vejrø Resort commented, “The delivery of this solution is a major milestone in our journey to become carbon neutral.”

“We are investing significantly in the green transformation of Vejrø, and the acquisition of the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL demonstrates our commitment to this transition. Transporting guests has traditionally been a major contributor to CO2 emissions, so these types of investments are not only important for Vejrø, but vital in the race against climate change and protecting our environment.

“Our mission at Vejrø, is to lead change with real and meaningful actions. We want to show the world that the tourism industry can be a responsible player when it comes to environmental issues.”

The vessel will be the first of its kind in Denmark, and is expected to be in service from Summer 2024.