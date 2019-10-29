Armstrong Marine Delivers New Tour Catamaran to Hawaii

Photo: Maddie Hunt

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-29 13:12:17

The 32’ x 13’ catamaran landing craft Anini I recently arrived on the island of Kauai. The vessel was built by Armstrong Marine USA for tour company North Shore Charters. Pacific Boats & Yachts collaborated on the project. Anini I provides sightseeing, sea cave, and snorkeling excursions along the Na Pali Coast.

Justin Smith of Pacific Boats & Yachts said, “Our goal was to combine a proven hull design that could handle the rough seas of the Na Pali Coast, a deck layout to enhance the tour experience, and eye-catching lines not always found in a workboat. An Armstrong catamaran fit the bill.”

The 18-passenger + 2 crew USCG Subchapter T vessel features a full width walk through cabin with split cuddy, head package, and retractable sun shade. Full-length beaching plates make Anini I well suited for daily operations on Anini Beach, while a winch and cable drop bow door provides safe and efficient passenger transfer.

Twin Suzuki 300hp outboards paired with SeaStar electronic steering power the catamaran, and twin 100-gallon fuel tanks ensure sufficient range for a variety of tours. Builder sea trials in Port Angeles, WA indicated a cruise speed of 23 knots and top speed of 39 knots.

Cushioned bench seating, with PFD storage below, accommodates passengers. A step-down compartment houses the head with sink and opening port light. A fresh water shower on the aft deck is easily accessed after snorkeling and swimming. Additional customizations include the dive ladder, cuddy storage compartment for fins and masks, and a cooler compartment with cushioned top for additional seating.

The helm station includes a Bentley’s Patriot seat, Lewmar low profile hatch overhead, and Garmin/NMEA navigation package. Anini I also features a Fusion stereo system and LED lighting throughout, including deck and cabin lights, and courtesy lights along the gunwales.

Aqua SeaDek is comfortable underfoot and, paired with a bright vinyl wrap, makes for a striking vessel. Gary West of North Shore Charters said, “Working with Armstrong Marine and Pacific Boats & Yachts was a great experience. From the beginning of the project to long after delivery they’re always available to help. Anini I is a top-quality boat that our customers will enjoy for years to come.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.