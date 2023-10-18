Applied Satellite Technology to Showcase IRAMS & Eutelsat Oneweb Services

AST at Europort 2023

[By: Applied Satellite Technology]

Applied Satellite Technology (AST), a leading global provider of full-service communications solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Europort 2023, the premier maritime industry event. Europort is renowned for bringing together maritime professionals, industry experts, and technology innovators from around the world. Alongside tailored hardware and airtime solutions to keep your people, systems and assets connected in the world’s most remote locations, AST will be showcasing its innovative Integrated Remote Asset Management System (IRAMS) and Eutelsat Oneweb services at this esteemed international exhibition.

IRAMS, AST's flagship newly launched software, represents a paradigm shift in remote asset management for the maritime industry. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, IRAMS offers real-time monitoring, control, and optimisation of assets, ensuring enhanced operational efficiency, safety, and cost-effectiveness, all in one platform. At Europort 2023, AST will demonstrate how IRAMS can empower maritime businesses to streamline operations, reduce downtime, and improve overall performance.

In addition to IRAMS, AST is proud to present the future of connectivity for the maritime sector with Eutelsat Oneweb, a global leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. This partnership enables AST to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband services to maritime customers worldwide. With Eutelsat Oneweb's constellation of satellites, AST can provide seamless, reliable, and high-performance connectivity, supporting mission-critical applications and enhancing crew welfare on board.

Gary White, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Applied Satellite Technology, expressed his excitement about Europort 2023, stating,

"We are thrilled to be part of Europort 2023 and to showcase our cutting-edge solutions to the global maritime community. AST is committed to driving innovation in satellite communication, and our IRAMS and Eutelsat Oneweb services are testimony to that commitment. We look forward to engaging with industry stakeholders, partners, and potential clients at this prestigious event."

AST's experts will be available at Booth 5300 throughout the exhibition to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how AST's solutions can transform the maritime industry.

Event Details:

Date: 7-10th November 2023

Location: Rotterdam Ahoy

Booth: 5300

