APM Terminals Becomes Minority Shareholder & Operating Partner in Hai Phong

[By: APM Terminals]

After three years of close partnership developing the Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HHIT) from greenfield to go-live, APM Terminals is now joining the ownership of the terminal as 49% minority shareholder and operating partner together with the Hateco Group. The transition marks the success of the terminal - going from groundbreaking to efficient terminal operations capable of servicing vessels of up to 18,000 TEU.

HHIT is the most advanced and the largest deep-water port in North Vietnam, comprising two new deep-water berths at the Lach Huyen area of Haiphong City. HHIT capitalises on its favourable natural conditions including its strategic geographical location to facilitate direct import and export of goods between the north of Vietnam and European and American markets.

"It is with great pride that we have developed our strategic partnership with Hateco, and with this joint venture we underline our long-term commitment to the country of Vietnam. We believe that the terminal delivers on our promise of providing smarter, greener and faster logistics to deepen and develop trade in the region. We highly value and acknowledge how the terminal has developed under the leadership of the Hateco-team and look forward to building on this while further investing in being the best partner to Vietnam,” says Jon Goldner, Chief Executive Asia & Middle East, APM Terminals.

“In just 30 months we went from the vision of having a modern maritime gateway for Northern Vietnam, to standing here with the reality of one of Vietnam’s most efficient and sustainable terminals. Since we started operating, we can already see that we are delivering on the highest berth productivities in the Port of Haiphong and has set new records for the automated gate operations as well. We are looking forward to working closely with APM Terminals in the years to come to further optimise the terminal operations to the benefits of our customers,” says Tran Van Ky, Chairman of Hateco Group.

As part of the project, APM Terminals has shared best practices on safety, port automation, the use of artificial intelligence and process optimisation and decarbonisation, all of which are part of the mutual priorities as public-private partners. The terminal has also been chosen as part of the Gemini Cooperation, the new East-West network operated by Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd.