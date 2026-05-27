Refit Projects Are Booming as Cruise Lines Renew More Existing Ships



The cruise lines are once again turning to revitalization projects as a means of adding excitement and a new buzz around existing ships in their fleets. While some of the work is repairs and maintenance, the projects, however, are also getting bolder and more involved as the lines seek to match the styles of their newest ships or introduce innovations on the older vessels. The revitalization projects had been put on hold during the pandemic, but now the cruise lines are accelerating the pace of these projects, and they are getting larger in scope.

Among some of the largest projects, Royal Caribbean International resumed its Royal Amplification program after the pandemic-related pause, and the corporation has also extended the philosophy to Celebrity Cruises. The premium brand is investing more than $250 million to modernize its Solstice class ships, starting with the Celebrity Solstice, which was introduced in 2008. Boutique cruise lines such as Azamara and Windstar are also investing in modernizing their ships. Azamara launched its $80 million fleetwide refurbishment called Azamara Forward. Holland America Line also recently announced its plans for Evolution, which will update six ships, expanding onboard choice, adding new venues such as the Grand Dutch Cafe, and adding new suites and solo occupancy staterooms.

Celebrity Solstice is one example of the larger refits the lines are pursuing (Celebrity Cruises)

Bolidt, a well-known specialist in ship deck systems and floor systems for cruise ships, reported starting in 2024-2025 a record number of projects for the maintenance, as well as revitalization and enhancement, of a broad range of ships. The projects included renewals, such as upgrading nearly 3,000 sq. meters of decks for Carnival Sunshine and for Norwegian Cruise Line, renewing the surface of the Speedway raceway, as well as other projects.

The company was one of the pioneers for cruise ships, pointing out that its synthetic resin decking and flooring is versatile and hardwearing. One of its products, Bolideck Future Teak, was introduced in 2005, and the company highlights that it marked a turning point, setting new standards for sustainability, weight, and durability. A new Signature Premium version was recently developed with Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Accor Group and premieres on the luxury sailing yacht Orient Express Corinthian.

Bolidt highlights that the new revitalization projects are more involved. “Operators are increasingly looking for partners who contribute beyond product delivery, supporting design, execution, and long-term performance,” says Gerben Smit, Operations Director at Bolidt.

He points out that the new refurbishment projects require more planning and coordination among the many subcontractors working on the ships during a drydock. Bolidt highlights that the larger projects are now starting with four or five pre-work, all-hands, contractor meetings to map out the workflow and coordinate the efforts.

One example Smit points to was the upgrading of Allure of the Seas, a project where Bolidt renewed more than 30 indoor and outdoor spaces. It included resurfacing 4,000 sq. meters of Bolideck Future Teak, repairing and resanding areas ranging from the jogging track to the cabin balconies, and new areas on the ship.

“While a typical refit takes two or three weeks to complete, this project was of such a scale that its duration amounted to 43 days in drydock and a further seven days at sea,” says Smit.

Bolidt highlights the new designs and styles it can achieve in flooring to aid the cruise line's goals (Bolidt)

Beyond just renewals, Smit highlights that they are increasingly involved in developing new designs, working with Bolidt’s R&D team in coordination with the cruise line and its designers. For example, for the recent Royal Amplification of Harmony of the Seas, it included new designs such as Bolidt developing a “pier-inspired concept featuring alternating light and dark flooring and soft blue tones that evoke the sensation of water.”

One of the benefits of the resin flooring Bolidt reports is the ability to renew the top layer, incorporating the latest colors and patterns. Bolidt is contributing to the efforts by multiple cruise lines to bring new life to the designs of ships. For example, its Bolideck LED flooring integrates programmable LEDs that can switch patterns and color for an immersive design. It also introduced its “Glitter & Glamour” floor for diverse areas on a ship.

Bolideck Future Teak is contributing to improving sustainability in the cruise industry (Bolidt)

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The renewal projects are also seeing the cruise lines add new exclusive areas and suites to their ships, adding to both the financial performance and attraction for the individual vessels. MSC Cruises expanded its MSC Yacht Club, an exclusive ship-within-a-ship suite product, onboard its older Musica class ships, including MSC Poesia and MSC Magnifica. Bolidt was part of the renewal, both with the replacement of existing decking with its Future Teak as well as prefabricated elements and other upgrades in keeping with the high-end style of the new spaces.

The trend for larger upgrade projects is expected to continue across the cruise industry. Whereas in the past, the industry typically looked to replace ships when they passed 20 years of service, today, ships are sailing for longer periods. Large newbuilds are exceeding a cost of $1 billion, making it economically attractive to renew older ships, meaning the industry is likely to continue the efforts to rethink and modernize its existing ships through these increasingly larger revitalization programs.

