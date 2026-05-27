Alaska Gears Up for Record Cruise Season in 2026



Alaska continues to be one of the strong destinations for cruises with high expectations as the 2026 season gets underway. While ports are working to more effectively manage the annual influx of cruise passengers, new lines and ships continue to enter the market, setting the expectations for renewed growth in 2026.

Historically, Alaska was a smaller niche market, which began to develop in the 1950s, even before it gained statehood in 1959, based on the attractions of the natural environment. Cruising grew in Alaska in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, typically in the middle of the ranking of the top 10 destinations for cruises, Alaska has seen dramatic growth in cruise tourism. Its combination of an easy-to-reach, domestic destination for Americans and the opportunities for both sightseeing, exploring nature, and a sense of adventure aligns with the changing priorities of travelers looking for experiences and destinations with a multi-generational appeal.

Alaska’s cruise ship passenger volume more than tripled (350 percent) between 1995 and 2025, state officials highlight. It surpassed one million cruise passengers annually a decade ago, although it plateaued after a peak of approximately 1.7 million passengers in 2024.

Juneau, Alaska, one of the most popular cruise ship destinations, has been struggling to balance the influx of cruise passengers with residents' complaints of overtourism resulting in overcrowded streets in downtown. Passenger numbers actually declined by one percent in Juneau in 2025, and with a new voluntary agreement with the industry, the City and Borough of Juneau expects 2026 to maintain a similar number of total visitors, although more dispersed during the week.

Juneau and the Cruise Lines International Association agreed to a cap of five cruise ships per day, and this year are adding a limit of 16,000 passengers per day and 12,000 passengers on Saturdays. In a recent survey, 60 percent of residents were in favor of the five-cruise-ship-per-day limit. Tourism officials expect, despite a growth in the cruise industry, that they will be able to avoid days when 20,000 to 21,000 passengers arrive in the city, which has just about 31,200 residents. Smaller towns, especially along Alaska’s Inside Passage, have also been pursuing similar efforts to manage the influx of cruise passengers.

The cruise lines have extended the historical season for Alaska cruises, meaning that the early and late season passengers can experience snow and winter conditions. Juneau’s first cruise ship for this year’s season, Holland America Line’s Eurodam, arrived on April 27, with the season quickly building up in May and the last cruise port call typically in mid-October. The Cruise Line Agencies of Alaska points out that between May 3 and the end of September, there will be at least one cruise ship a day in Juneau.

Vancouver is one of the key homeports for the Alaska cruise season (Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)

Alaskan cruising has become big business for the homeports and the regional economy. Vancouver, British Columbia, which has been hosting Alaska cruises for more than 40 years, said at the end of the 2025 season, that cruising had contributed more than C$1 billion (US$725 million) to the economy. It said each cruise ship call contributes about C$3 million (US$2.2 million) to local businesses and services, including passengers pre- and post-cruise spending at hotels and restaurants, taking tours, and shopping. It estimates that the cruise lines spend up to C$660 million (US$435 million) each year on local goods and services.

Since Vancouver opened its Canada Place Terminal in April 1986, it estimates more than 30 million passengers have passed through the downtown facility. Its 2026 season kicked off in mid-April with Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam, after the Disney Wonder stopped in the port at the end of February, repositioning from Hawaii. It has nearly 360 cruise ship calls scheduled this year, with the last, the Norwegian Encore, on October 13.

Vancouver expects a record year with approximately 1.4 million passengers, beating the 2024 record of 1.32 million passengers with 327 cruise ship calls and 20 cruise lines scheduled for the port. Officials of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority point out that 40,000 to 50,000 people will move through the cruise terminal between Friday and Monday almost every week during peak season. It will have cruise ships in port nearly every day, and on July 25, it will have its first five-ship day since 2019. It expects five of its top 10 busiest weekends this summer and to handle 20,000 passengers on September 19 as its single busiest day and third busiest day in the port’s history.

Seattle forecasts its largest season in more than two decades of hosting Alaska cruises (Port of Seattle)

The Port of Seattle (Washington) is also a busy homeport, with its season having started on April 17 and scheduled for 330 vessel calls this year, up from 298 calls in 2025. It will have a total of 16 cruise ships homeporting this season and is forecasting 2.1 million passengers, surpassing 1.9 million in 2025. It is forecasting its largest season in more than two decades of hosting cruise ships to Alaska.

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Seattle highlights that it is addressing environmental concerns with 11 of the cruise ships using shore power in port. Last year, it achieved 87 percent of the shore-power capable vessels cold ironing. Work is underway to extend shore power to an additional pier, and starting in 2027, all homeported cruise ships will be required to connect to shore power at dock.

The popularity of Alaska continues to attract additional cruise lines. MSC Cruises, Virgin Voyages, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection are all positioning cruise ships for the first time in Alaska, and Explora Voyages will arrive in 2027. Cunard is returning this year with its Queen Elizabeth after the ship’s first season in Alaska in 2025. Azamara and Windstar are returning after an absence in the Alaska market. Alaska's largest cruise operators continue to be the industry majors, including Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line.

