Antwerp Gateway has Joined the Portchain Connect Network

Antwerp Gateway implements Portchain Connect to simplify the berth alignment process with shipping lines

Portchain today announced Antwerp Gateway will join the Portchain Connect network. Antwerp Gateway will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with Antwerp Gateway to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables Antwerp Gateway to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

Portchain Connect

Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures they can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability. Download the brochure for more information.

"We are excited to work with Antwerp Gateway and help them drive efficiencies in their berth alignment process by facilitating streamlined data exchange. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and continuously improving the platform based on user feedback"

Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.