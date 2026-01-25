Philippines Welcomes Home 15 Survivors From Capsized Bulker

The Philippine Coast Guard has welcomed back 15 survivors from the lost bulker Devon Bay, which went down off Pangasinan on Friday.

Devon Bay was under way on a voyage from Zamboanga to China on Friday carrying a load of nickel ore, a potentially dangerous cargo known for liquefying and causing rapid capsizing if improperly loaded. At a position about 140 nm to the west of Pangasinan, the vessel rapidly capsized and sank.

A China Coast Guard patrol vessel was only 36 nautical miles away from Devon Bay at the time of the distress call, according to the PCG, and the CCG ship diverted to assist. The 15 survivors and the two deceased crewmembers were recovered by the China Coast Guard at a position near Scarborough Shoal.

The CCG transferred custody of the crewmembers to the Philippine Coast Guard on Sunday afternoon, without controversy, and the PCG thanked its Chinese counterparts for their assistance - a significant departure from longstanding tensions over China's expansive claims and militarized presence in Philippine waters.

After a ship-to-ship transfer at sea, the patrol vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua brought Devon Bay's survivors back to shore at Manila's Pier 13 on Monday morning, bringing their ordeal to a close. The Philippine Department of Migrant Workers will be helping them with next steps and onward travel.

"The Philippine Coast Guard really appreciates that all parties, including the passing China Coast Guard, rendered assistance to our compatriots who are the crew of Devon Bay," said PCG spokesperson Capt. Noemie Guirao-Cayabyab, speaking to ABS CBN.

The bodies of two deceased crewmembers were returned to their families and transferred to a funerary service provider, the PCG said.

Search efforts for any remaining survivors are still under way, and four men from Devon Bay are still missing. For now, the search is the main focus of the authorities; when the time comes for the investigation, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has said that it will take the lead, as it is the flag state and the shipowning company is registered in Singapore.