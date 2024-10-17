Anthony Veder Pioneers Wind-Assisted Propulsion on Gas Carrier

[By: Anthony Veder]

Anthony Veder proudly announces the launch of two VentoFoils sails onboard of Ethylene carrier Coral Patula, delivered by Econowind. With this installation, Anthony Veder is the first worldwide to install sails onboard a gas carrier. Later this year sister ship Coral Pearl will be equipped with two similar sails. By retrofitting existing gas carriers the company unlocks the potential of wind propulsion as a sustainable solution for the maritime industry.

Björn van de Weerdhof, Commercial and Sustainability Director at Anthony Veder shares: ‘In our sustainable roadmap, we have set the ambitious target of becoming a net-zero emitter by 2035. Achieving this goal requires action today. While we focus on optimizing the design of newbuilds and running those on (bio-) LNG, we are equally committed to enhancing the efficiency of our existing fleet. This allows us to reduce our carbon footprint immediately. Wind-assisted propulsion is a key step in this effort, and our collaboration with Econowind reflects the strength of our partnerships. Additionally, we are exploring other solutions such as propulsion train optimization and joint action we can take with or customers such as lower speeds through Just in Time arrival and making use of shorepower.

Rens Groot, Chief Operations Officer at Econowind is proud of this fast-track project: ‘Anthony Veder conducted a thorough analysis before selecting the VentoFoils, including an advanced business case calculation balancing benefits and realistic costs. This allowed us to see key advantages, such as speed increases for gas carriers, where VentoFoils help offset engine power limitations. Meeting the tight timeline was possible due to Anthony Veder’s experienced team in project execution and dry dockings. They showed leadership by being the first to implement wind-assisted propulsion on a gas carrier. This vessel is set to achieve substantial fuel savings and CO2 reductions with an attractive payback period.’

By retrofitting 2 Ethylene carrier in its fleet with Econowind VentoFoils, Anthony Veder will be using wind energy to significantly reduce fuel consumption of vessels. The system is designed to work alongside existing engines, providing a boost in propulsion through the power of wind. Based on IMO wind conditions, we anticipate fuel savings of around 5%, with the potential of more than 10% in optimal wind conditions. By using less fuel, the company not only cuts down on the energy bill, but more important on greenhouse gas emissions.