AngloEastern Invests in New Site for Flagship Maritime Training Centre

[By: Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd]

Anglo-Eastern’s flagship maritime training centre in Mumbai recently celebrated the inauguration of its new premises at Leela Business Park in Andheri East. The new training space is home to Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Centre (AEMTC) Mumbai and the associated partner facilities of MAN PrimeServ, WinGD and W?rtsil?.

After 21 years at its former site, AEMTC Mumbai had outgrown the premises and was due for a refresh. The relocation to Leela Business Park, conveniently located on a single level above Anglo-Eastern’s crewing division, was a welcome opportunity to plan, reorganise and customise the layout and facilities anew.

At 32,000 square feet, the new training centre is of comparable size but makes more efficient use of the space to comfortably house a fully modern training environment featuring:

an auditorium that can be configured into two or three multipurpose classrooms;

four labs dedicated to automation, instrumentation, and high-voltage/hydraulics;

five navigation simulators, one with a 360-degree field of view;

three dedicated partner training facilities for MAN PrimeServ, WinGD and W?rtsil?;

a full mission engine room simulator and GMDSS simulator;

a full mission liquid cargo simulator, featuring LNG bunkering simulation;

dedicated classrooms for ECDIS and JiBe, equipped with 12 terminals each;

a conference room with remote meeting facilities;

an onsite library with access to electronic resources; and

a large, modern cafeteria capable of accommodating up to 100 people.

Fully operational, with all approvals in place, AEMTC Mumbai has already commenced classroom and simulator training at the new site, while machine workshop training is now available at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy in nearby Karjat.

In his opening address at the inauguration ceremony, Bjorn Hojgaard, chief executive officer of Anglo-Eastern, congratulated the AEMTC Mumbai team on creating a new, welcoming, state-of-the-art training centre that speaks quality and professionalism, and which proudly carries the Anglo-Eastern brand and design.

“As Anglo-Eastern’s flagship training centre and one of India’s leading maritime training institutions, it is only fitting that AEMTC Mumbai should set the standard – not only in terms of our excellent faculty and quality training – but from the moment a seafarer or visitor steps through the door.

“The rejuvenation of our flagship training centre is symbolic of our continued investment in and commitment to lifelong learning, which has been key to Anglo-Eastern’s DNA and success over the years.”

Attending the October 11th event were dignitaries from India’s Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) as well as senior representatives from across Anglo-Eastern, including chief operating officer Carsten Ostenfeldt, amongst other distinguished guests.

DGS additional director general of shipping, Kumar Sanjay Bariar, led the traditional lighting of the lamp, while head of MAN PrimeServ Academies Denmark, Philip Elberling, inaugurated MAN Energy Solution’s newest addition to the facility: the latest ME Mk. 2 two-stroke engine simulator.

Speaking at the event, Mr Bariar lauded the state-of-the-art facilities, which he said were on a par with international standards and amongst the best he had seen. He congratulated the faculty for their exceptional work in training seafarers and expressed his gratitude to Anglo-Eastern for the ship manager’s commitment to training and employing so many Indian seafarers and cadets over the years.

