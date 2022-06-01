Anglo-Eastern to Acquire Cruise Management International & CMI Leisure

[By: Anglo-Eastern Ship Management]

Anglo-Eastern Univan Group (“Anglo-Eastern”) and the shareholders of Cruise Management International and CMI Leisure Management (collectively “CMI”) have signed a Letter of

Intent regarding the sale of CMI to Anglo Eastern.

The shareholders are pleased to pass the entire share capital of CMI to the new owner Anglo-Eastern, which has the scale, reputation, and technical capability to develop the business and continue the services provided to CMI’s clients and customers in the bespoke expedition cruise sector.

Anglo-Eastern believes its values mirror those of CMI and is delighted to have found the opportunity to extend its ship management operations into a new sector, with the acquisition of such respected operators.

The sale and purchase are expected to be finalised in July 2022, following the standard due diligence. CMI will continue to be based in Miami, from where the group’s companies will maintain their business and operations.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.