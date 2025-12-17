Anemoi Rotor Sails & Union Maritime Chemical Tankers Beat IMO 2030 Targets

[By: Anemoi Marine Technologies]

Anemoi Marine Technologies, the UK-based leading designer of Rotor Sails for wind-assisted ship propulsion, is to install Rotor Sails on two newbuild chemical tankers under construction for Union Maritime Limited.

The 18,500 DWT vessels, to be built by Wuhu Shipyard Co in China, will feature a combination of technologies and retrofit readiness to safeguard cost-effective decarbonisation across their lifecycle. The Rotor Sails are set to be installed at Wuhu in early 2026 after construction at Anemoi’s state-of-the-art production facility in China.

The newbuilds will support Union Maritime’s strategy of surpassing the 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (based on 2008 levels) required by the IMO’s 2030 indicative checkpoint. The use of wind-assisted propulsion will help to ensure that the owner fulfils the IMO requirement that at least 5% of the energy used by 2030 is from zero- or near-zero-emission sources.

The vessels will each be fitted with two 3.5m-diameter Rotor Sails, with heights of 20.5m and 24m, respectively. The Rotor Sails will be EX-rated, fulfilling the safety requirements for use on vessels carrying potentially explosive substances. Vessel and rotor sail integration design was conducted by China-based ship design and engineering consultancy Odely Marine.

Union Maritime is a long-standing advocate of wind-assisted propulsion and has explored multiple wind technologies across its fleet. Their decision to partner with Anemoi for this project reflects their continued commitment to innovation and their confidence in solutions that deliver strong operational performance and long-term value. Union Maritime selected Anemoi’s Rotor Sail technology for this project following a detailed review of available solutions. Anemoi adapted the previously prepared foundation arrangements to accommodate its system, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration.

“Wind propulsion is central to Union Maritime’s sustainability roadmap and to our collaborative initiative, Project AeroPower, which demonstrates that commitment in action. Partnering with Anemoi reflects our ongoing drive for scalable, high-impact innovation. We believe Anemoi’s Rotor Sail technology will be a powerful enabler of our goal to build the most energy-efficient fleet on the water,” said Bhuvnesh Dogra, Chief Technical Officer of Union Maritime.

Clare Urmston, CEO of Anemoi, commented, “We’re proud to partner with Union Maritime on these forward-looking vessels. Integrating Anemoi Rotor Sails from the outset showcases what can be achieved when innovative owners commit to wind-assisted propulsion. This project highlights the strong operational benefits of our technology and sets a new benchmark for efficient, future-ready chemical tankers.”