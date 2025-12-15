Andrew Stafford Appointed Chairman of the Technical Committee for SGMF

[By: Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure]

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure is pleased to announce that Andrew Stafford has been appointed Chairman of the Technical Committee for SGMF for a three-year term, commencing in the final quarter of 2025.

SGMF stands as the maritime sector's leading voice for the safe use of gaseous and low-carbon fuel solutions, convening shipowners, fuel suppliers, port operators, equipment manufacturers and classification societies to establish unified safety guidance and operational best practices. The organization plays a pivotal role in developing the technical frameworks that enable the shipping industry's safe decarbonization journey.

Andrew, who has contributed to the SGMF Technical Committee for eight years, was selected for the chairmanship following an open nomination process. The new role includes membership of SGMF's executive committee, which oversees society’s strategic direction and decision-making on industry guidance and standards.

Stephen Gallagher, Senior Technical Advisor at SGMF, said, “We are delighted to welcome Andrew as Chairman of the Technical Committee. His contribution to SGMF, from leading working groups to openly sharing knowledge that informs our guidance, reflects his commitment to a safe and sustainable fuel adoption across the maritime sector. His ability to connect and engage across the value chain will be invaluable as we continue developing fact-based guidance for the industry.”

Commenting on the appointment, Richard Hepworth, Business Unit President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, said, "Andrew’s appointment as Chairman of the SGMF Technical Committee is a testament to his expertise and leadership in the field. It also reflects Trelleborg’s commitment to supporting the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions. We are honored to have a voice in shaping the future of gas as a marine fuel and look forward to contributing to the development of safer and more efficient practices across the industry."

The appointment builds on Andrew's recent work within SGMF, where he led the Methanol Bunkering Guidelines Working Group. In 2024, he worked with representatives from 18 organizations to publish the first comprehensive global safety guidelines for methanol bunkering operations.

These guidelines provide a crucial framework for the safe handling and transfer of methanol as a marine fuel, supporting the shipping industry's adoption of alternative fuels. The publication addresses practical operational considerations and establishes consistent safety standards across the sector.

This appointment underscores Trelleborg’s ongoing commitment to collaborative industry engagement and technical contributions to maritime safety standards. In 2026, Trelleborg will host an SGMF Technical Committee meeting and members forum in Dubai, further demonstrating its support for continuous improvement in clean marine fuel operations.