Anders Tenfält, Chief Investment Officer of Stena Line Portfolio Companies

[By: Stena Line]

Anders Tenfält joined Stena in 2015 as Investment Manager at Stena Adactum and has since 2019 been the Chief Business Controller for the Stena AB Group. He has been deeply involved in initiatives to support the development of Stena, including acquisition and divestment of key assets, corporate rating, strategy and business development projects, financial planning and follow up, and bond refinancings while being part of the investment committee and advisor to the executive team.

In his new role at Stena Line, he will be Chief Investment Officer and lead the development of Stena Line’s portfolio companies. The Stena Line portfolio companies are currently made up by Stena Line Travel Group, Sembo, R&F Travel Retail, Baltreiss Agency, Best Travel, Voigt Travel, CustomsLink, Freightlink and Anglesey Freeport.

“I’m excited and humbled by the task, and I look forward to grow and further develop the companies together with the Managing Directors who lead them”, says Anders Tenfält.

Before joining Stena, Anders Tenfält worked as Investment Banking Associate in the Corporate Finance team at Sparebank 1 in Norway. He holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Chalmers University of Technology and has completed the Harvard Business School Program for Leadership Development.

“Our set of portfolio companies is growing, and we require Anders’ expertise for this vital role. His extensive experience in business development projects, including mergers and acquisitions, will be a valuable asset to our business’s future. Additionally, I believe it is my duty to bring the next generation into the management team, and Anders embodies this transition”, says Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.