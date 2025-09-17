Amogy and KBR Sign MoU to Advance Ammonia-to-Hydrogen Solutions

[By: Amogy]

?Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KBR, a leading global provider of science, technology, and engineering solutions. The collaboration will focus on expanding pathways for global decarbonization through ammonia cracking and involve evaluating and advancing ammonia cracking catalyst applications to accelerate ammonia’s role as a hydrogen carrier.

Under the agreement, Amogy’s proprietary Ruthenium ammonia cracking catalysts will be evaluated within KBR’s hydrogen production platforms for potential commercial deployment, including offshore and industrial applications. The collaboration also establishes regular knowledge exchange, joint exploration of new market opportunities, and cooperative efforts to demonstrate Amogy’s catalysts integrated into KBR’s systems.

Amogy’s catalyst portfolio, including both precious-metal-based and base-metal-based formulations, enables highly efficient ammonia conversion into hydrogen. Designed for high activity, these catalysts increase hydrogen production rates at lower operating temperatures. Available through licensing or direct sales, they offer scalable, reliable solutions to meet the diverse demands of the clean energy sector.

KBR, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, offers technologies for both green and blue hydrogen production. Its portfolio includes H2KPlus™ for cost-effective blue hydrogen via Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) and H2ACT® for producing hydrogen from ammonia. This collaboration complements KBR’s portfolio and aligns with KBR’s interest in evaluating innovative catalyst technologies for potential integration into its hydrogen platforms.

“KBR’s leadership in hydrogen technology makes them an ideal partner as we work to scale ammonia’s role as a global hydrogen carrier,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “Together, we are committed to advancing the hydrogen economy with innovative solutions. By combining Amogy’s catalyst expertise with KBR’s world-class technology platforms, we can unlock new opportunities for clean, scalable energy.”

Ammonia is increasingly recognized as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy because it offers a practical, energy-dense, and easily transportable form of hydrogen. Unlike pure hydrogen, which is challenging to store and move at scale due to its low volumetric density, ammonia can be shipped using existing global infrastructure. When cracked back into hydrogen, it provides a carbon-free fuel source that can power heavy industry, transportation, and energy generation. As demand for clean hydrogen grows worldwide, ammonia is positioned to play a pivotal role in bridging supply and demand across regions.