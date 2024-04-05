Amogy and Itochu Partner on Ammonia-Powered Vessel Technology

[By Amogy]

Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ITOCHU Corporation (“ITOCHU”), a Japan-based global trading and import/export company. This strategic partnership is aimed at exploring the potential application of Amogy’s technology on ITOCHU’s maritime vessels.

Amogy has developed a modularized system that transforms liquid ammonia into electrical power. This innovative technology involves “cracking” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen. The hydrogen is then funneled into a fuel cell for efficient generation of electricity onboard a vessel. Together, Amogy and ITOCHU will investigate opportunities for deploying Amogy’s system on vessels owned, operated, or chartered by ITOCHU.

Both parties will work closely to identify suitable vessels, offer information for retrofitting existing vessels or designing new ones, and contribute technical expertise and project scoping. This partnership may also extend to other projects within the broader ammonia and hydrogen value chain, including initiatives such as ammonia bunkering projects, advisory services, equipment utilization, and collaborations in ammonia supply.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with ITOCHU Corporation,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “This collaboration marks a significant step towards exploring sustainable energy solutions for the maritime industry. Together, we aim to drive innovation and contribute to a greener future.”

“We are glad to collaborate with Amogy and expect Amogy’s solution to be an option for development of our integrated project for using ammonia as a marine fuel,” says Takeo Akamatsu, General Manager of Green Innovation Business Unit at ITOCHU.