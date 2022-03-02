American Maritime Partnership Reaction to State of the Union

Today, the American Maritime Partnership released the following statement in response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday evening:

"The American Maritime Partnership appreciates the supply chain challenges as described by President Biden tonight. Despite the many contributing factors to uncertainty around the world, America’s domestic maritime industry and the 650,000 jobs it supports have been a source of stability and consistency. Domestic carriers have continued to provide reliable, regular service to the U.S. ports that they serve. We look forward to continuing work with the Biden Administration to defend the Jones Act and strengthen the American maritime industry," said Ku’uhaku Park, President of the American Maritime Partnership.

