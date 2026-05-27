American Encore —1st Riverboat Christened in the State of Idaho

[By American Cruise Lines]

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce that brand new riverboat American Encore was christened in Lewiston, Idaho on May 12th. The boat’s inaugural 9-Day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruise departed from Stevenson, Washington on May 6th with guests also enjoying an included hotel stay in Portland, Oregon on May 5th.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represented Eastern Washington and the Snake River in Congress for twenty years, was named American Encore’s Godmother. Ms. Rodgers was joined on the ship’s top deck for the ceremonial blessing and bottle smash by cruise guests, travel advisors, company executives, crew members, as well as local officials from Lewiston, Idaho, and Clarkston, Washington.

Speeches and remarks were given by American Encore’s Captain, Andrea Mickelson; Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines; Kristin Meira, American’s Director of Government Affairs; Joe Anderson, Commissioner of the Port of Lewiston; the Honorable Dan Johnson, Mayor of Lewiston; and Steven McGee, President of Chesapeake Shipbuilding, where all American Cruise Lines small ships are built. The day’s festivities also included a special flyover and patriotic music by The Victory Belles, as well as a ship tour and reception in American Encore’s stunning Sky Lounge.

During the event, Robertson, American’s President & CEO, remarked to the gathered crowd that “this is our 6th ship on the river and the flagship of our aggressive posture to up the game globally.”

American Encore underscores the domestic industry’s innovation and furthers the understanding that U.S. River cruising is here to compete with Europe. The brand-new riverboat is easily one of the finest riverboats ever built and raises the bar for all riverboats worldwide. Among its many advantages, it offers more space per passenger than any other riverboat in the world. American Encore will be quickly followed by sister ships American Anthem in 2027 and American Grace in 2028.

The christening celebrations also included ongoing recognition of the new dock which was recently built through a partnership between the cruise line and the Port of Lewiston. The Lewiston dock provides additional space for American’s growing fleet and host of itineraries in the region—also allowing the company’s riverboats to visit Lewiston and Clarkston simultaneously. The dock enables better access to many shore excursions for cruise guests and provides the local community with enhanced waterfront access year-round. American’s expanding operations on the Columbia and Snake Rivers are a considerable driver of increased tourism in the region, and the cruises deliver a significant economic impact to local communities throughout the area.

American Cruise Lines has also rapidly expanded operations around the country in the past decade, most notably in the Pacific Northwest, where American Cruise Lines also operates a fleet of small ships sailing coastal itineraries in Puget Sound and Alaska. The company remains the leader in U.S. River and small ship cruising and has introduced over 80% of all new cruise ships built in the United States in the past several decades.

American Encore features five decks and accommodates 180 guests in 100% private balcony accommodations. The riverboat showcases a stunning four-story glass atrium at the center of the ship and introduces American’s newest stateroom category, the extraordinary Signature Suite. At 1,500 square feet, American Encore’s Signature Suite is the largest riverboat suite in the world, offering a wrap-around balcony, panoramic views, separate living and sleeping spaces, and a hotel-sized bathroom with soaking tub and heated floors. Other onboard amenities include a grand dining room and casual café, multiple indoor and outdoor lounges, top deck lounge and outdoor walking track, large gym, complimentary laundry room, and elevators to all passenger decks.

American Encore is the newest and most elevated ship in the company’s acclaimed series of modern American Riverboats, first introduced to the U.S. market in 2018 with American Song. American Encore will continue to sail the company’s popular 9-Day Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises through early November 2026. Cruises for 2027 and 2028 are already open to book.