American Cruise Lines Markets Longest-Ever U.S. River Cruise

Introducing The Great United States: Cruise 20 States in 60 Days

American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines is pleased to announce the longest-ever domestic cruise itinerary. The company’s new 60-day adventure, called The Great United States, explores 20 states, and spans all four time zones in the continental U.S. As the country approaches its semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of its independence, the new cruise honors America’s living history, and enduring legacies from sea to shining sea. Guests will begin at the Pacific Coast and travel east to the Atlantic, cruising 4 major rivers and America’s most picturesque coastlines. The Great United States experience culminates in New York Harbor with a viewing of the Statue of Liberty from the ship on the last day of the cruise.

“The Great United States cruise is a fantastic showcase of our country and of the breadth of American Cruise Lines. A river cruise of this magnitude has never been done before in the U.S., and only American Cruise Lines is capable of delivering it successfully,” said Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines.

American Cruise Lines’ The Great United States cruises will enable guests to discover the extraordinary beauty of America, from its breathtaking national parks and mountain ranges to its golden Midwest farmlands and salty New England harbors. Always sailing in sight of land and visiting only domestic U.S. ports of call, American’s guests will retrace the steps of Lewis & Clark on the Columbia & Snake Rivers, roll along the Mighty Mississippi with Mark Twain and Elvis, venture up the Hudson River during peak fall foliage season, and breathe in the fresh sea air of coastal New England.

Guests will cruise aboard the newest ships in the country—each, well-appointed with spacious staterooms and suites, private balconies, elegant restaurants and casual cafés, multiple lounges, and wide-open top decks for breathtaking views of the passing scenery. All elements of the travel experience will be fully curated, and all arrangements handled with the utmost care by American Cruise Lines’ dedicated travel team, ensuring guests have an impeccable experience throughout this monumental U.S. River cruise.

Begin your epic U.S. River cruise experience:

Days 1 to 8: Columbia & Snake Rivers Cruise: Sail from Portland, OR to Clarkston, WA, aboard American Jazz. Explore along the Columbia and Snake Rivers, from the mouth of the Pacific Ocean in Astoria, OR, to Hell’s Canyon, North America’s deepest Canyon.

Days 9 to 14: National Parks Land Package: From beautiful Coeur d’Alene, ID, enjoy a privately guided tour through 3 of the country’s most spectacular National Parks: Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton; concludes in spectacular Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Days 15 to 38: Complete Mississippi River Cruise: (includes travel from Jackson, WY to New Orleans, LA). Cruise aboard American Symphony from New Orleans, LA to St. Paul, MN. From New Orleans, sail 1,393 miles, through 10 states along the most comprehensive Mississippi River cruise available. Guests will explore the historic gems of the South, the rolling farmland of the Midwest, and the extraordinary beauty of the Upper River, from to Mark Twain’s boyhood home to the most populous Bald Eagle concentration in North America.

Day 39 to 47: Maine Coast & Harbors Cruise: (includes travel from St. Paul, MN to Portland, ME) Cruise aboard American Independence from Portland, ME to Boston, MA, along one of the most stunning coastlines in the country. Along this enchanting journey, discover the rich maritime history of the region as American Independence cruises past the magnificent and historic homes of sea captains and shipbuilders of years gone by, as well as the working waterfront communities of the modern day.

Days 48 to 54: Yankee Seaports: American Independence will sail the most famous and infamous seaports from Boston, MA, to New York City. Discover the country’s rich maritime history exploring historic cities and coastal villages from Plymouth, MA; to Mystic, CT; to Newport, RI; and Port Jefferson, NY.

Days 55 to 61*: Hudson River Fall Foliage: From New York City, American Independence will cruise the Hudson River straight from the tip of Manhattan, passing the City’s world-famous skyline. Guests will enjoy the kaleidoscope of color offered by the Hudson River Valley’s magnificent fall foliage, visiting Sleepy Hollow, West Point, Hyde Park and more…while cruising past the beautiful Gilded Age estates of the famous and infamous industrialists, artists, presidents, and inventors who left their indelible marks on the Valley and on the soul of our country.

The Great United States cruise concludes as American Independence returns to New York Harbor, passing the Statue of Liberty, one of the most enduring symbols of the hope, spirit, and ideals embodied by the greatest nation on earth.

*Disembark on day 61 in New York City. Journey home or explore longer in The Big Apple

The first The Great United States cruise sails August 14, 2024, to October 14, 2024. The price per person ranges from $51,060 to $77,945 (depending on stateroom selection). Deposit of $5,000 per person is due upon reservation. Reservations for this unparalleled exploration of the U.S.A. are open to book now.

The journey includes: American Cruise Lines jacket and gear pack; pre-cruise hotel stay; all flights and hotels between cruise segments; daily excursions & entertainment; all meals & beverages; and Wi-Fi throughout. Tips, Gratuities & Port Charges are included in the price.

To view maps and full day-by-day itinerary details please visit: The Great United States

About American Cruise Lines: American Cruise Lines offers river cruising and small ship cruising in the U.S.A. American continues to launch the newest U.S. built ships for Cruising Close to Home®. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard a sophisticated fleet of American riverboats and small cruise ships. In 2023, American will operate 17 ships, each accommodating just 90-180 passengers, which cruise more than 50 domestic itineraries in 35 states. American offers domestic FlatRate Airfare for all its U.S. cruises and Complimentary Pre-Cruise Hotel Stays in cities across the country.



