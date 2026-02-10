American Cruise Lines Launches Celebrating 250 Years of America Campaign

[By: American Cruise Lines]

American Cruise Lines is proud to announce its Celebrating 250 Years of America campaign. This year, the company will honor America’s Semiquincentennial on all 2026 sailings exploring the nation’s iconic rivers and domestic waterways in 35 states from Alaska to Florida. The campaign includes commemorative 250th recognition on board ships, enhanced enrichment programming, and special guest experiences, including celebratory events throughout the year.

To honor America’s milestone birthday, American Cruise Lines has introduced a branded 250th logo and badge. This year, the company’s 250th logo will be prominently displayed on the bow of every ship as American’s fleet cruises over 500,000 miles along U.S. waterways, visiting 160 U.S. ports of call—from sea to shining sea. On embarkation days, the company’s ships will also display huge American flags draped over the side, welcoming guests aboard for a patriotic adventure.

American’s crew uniforms have been adorned with the new celebratory badges, and American’s 250th campaign logos appear prominently on the website and across 2026 advertising and marketing. The company has also created a line of 250th collectible pins and other Semiquincentennial keepsake gifts for guests sailing throughout 2026.

On board, American’s cruises will offer Semiquincentennial programming and added fun for guests, from a 250th-inspired game show to daily announcements of U.S. historical trivia, and patriotic Red, White & Blue-themed cocktail parties and desserts. The company has even developed its own American 250 signature cocktail menu featuring The Spirit of 1776 and more. The Celebrating 250 Years of America campaign will also highlight American Cruise Lines-produced patriotic videos and special ceremonies honoring veterans.

On shore, guests will enjoy included excursions at every port of call, and throughout 2026, additional opportunities abound. Many cities that American’s ships regularly visit are hosting major events like Sail 250’s maritime celebrations in New York City, Boston, Baltimore, and Norfolk. Opportunities to take in scenic views from American’s small ships will be extraordinary. Historical sites and museums are featuring exhibits honoring the 250th, and American’s guests will have the opportunity to enjoy these extra experiences around the country, from major 250th exhibits at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., to boutique exhibitions at smaller museums like the Wrangell Museum in Alaska.

Over the 4th of July, celebrations on American’s cruises will be even more memorable, as guests will enjoy fireworks displays and patriotic events everywhere the company’s small ships are sailing. Guests aboard the Line’s 52-Day Great United States Cruise will take in the massive fireworks display over Boston Harbor—the site of the Boston Tea Party which ignited the American Revolution and ultimately led to the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

For over 50 years, American Cruise Lines has been dedicated to sharing America’s story on the finest American ships. There is no better way to celebrate the country’s history, geographic beauty, and cultural tapestry, than to cruise through it all with American Cruise Lines.