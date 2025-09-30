America’s Fireboat, Fire Fighter, Seeks New Home to Continue Mission

[By: Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum]

America’s Fireboat, Fire Fighter, is preparing for her next chapter. This National Historic Landmark, celebrated as one of the most decorated and iconic vessels in U.S. firefighting history, is seeking a new permanent home where she can continue her role as a teaching museum and living memorial. Since 2021, thousands of visitors have come aboard while she has been berthed at Mystic Seaport Museum. As her time there concludes in 2026, Fire Fighter offers a rare opportunity for a community or organization to host this extraordinary piece of maritime history.

Thanks to grants from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, Save America’s Treasures, and other donations totaling more than $1 million, Fire Fighter can now go to her new home completely overhauled and restored to her original glory.

At 134 feet long, Fire Fighter requires dock facilities designed to provide stability and safe visitor access. In addition to her historical significance, she offers communities a one-of-a-kind attraction capable of drawing crowds and enhancing waterfront destinations.

“Fire Fighter is known as America’s Fireboat because she embodies courage, service, and resilience,” said James W. Tomes, CEO of Telgian and Board Member of the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum. “Welcoming Fire Fighter to your harbor is not just about preserving a vessel - it’s about giving future generations a place to connect with American history in a tangible, inspiring way.”

A Storied Legacy of Service

Commissioned in 1938, Fire Fighter holds the distinction of being the most award-decorated fireboat in the world. At the time of her decommissioning in 2010, she was the second-oldest fireboat in frontline service worldwide and the longest serving member of the FDNY Marine Unit Fleet.

Fire Fighter’s service record is unparalleled:

World War II: She protected ammunition ships bound for Europe, answering emergencies such as the fire and capsizing of the SS Normandie and the explosion aboard the munitions ship El Estero, and near annihilation of New York City.

June 1974: Received the Gallant Ship Award for fighting bravely the Sea Witch/Esso Brussels collision/fire and explosion beneath the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in 1973.

September 11, 2001: She played a critical role at Ground Zero, pumping water at her maximum capacity for three weeks from New York Harbor, when water mains were crushed and hydrants were destroyed, ensuring firefighters could battle the catastrophic blazes.

US Airways January 15, 2009: She assisted in the rescue of passengers from US Airways Flight 1549 after its emergency landing in the Hudson River.

For these and countless other acts of heroism, Fire Fighter is the only fireboat ever awarded the prestigious Gallant Ship Award since its creation in 1944.

A National Treasure, Floating Museum, and Landmark Attraction

A tourism attraction that draws history enthusiasts, families, and maritime visitors.

A living classroom for students to experience history, engineering, and public safety.

A symbol of resilience and service that connects communities to national moments from World War II to 9/11.

A chance for a host community to join the legacy of safeguarding America’s stories.

“We are inviting communities, maritime organizations, and civic leaders to partner with us in identifying a safe and suitable location for Fire Fighter,” said Museum President Charlie Ritchie. “Her legacy is about much more than firefighting. It embodies courage, resilience, and American history.”

Organizations or communities with potential docking opportunities, as well as those interested in partnerships or supporting preservation efforts, are encouraged to contact the Fireboat Fire Fighter Museum.