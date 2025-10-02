Port of Long Beach Icon Mario Cordero is Set to Retire

Port of Long Beach's longtime CEO, Mario Cordero, plans to retire at the end of 2025, his office announced Thursday.

Cordero has been at the helm at Long Beach for more than eight years, including some of the most challenging and rewarding periods in its history. During the COVID-19 era, container volumes collapsed, then rebounded to record levels - putting strain on America's gateway ports to adjust to changing demand.

"His calm and reassuring manner was a great source of strength for the workforce, industry and community before, during and after the global pandemic,” said Long Beach Harbor Commission President Frank Colonna in a statement. “He will be missed at the port, but I’m very happy for him to soon begin enjoying his well-deserved retirement.”

Cordero was born in Los Angeles to immigrant parents, and was first in his family to attend college. He became a lawyer, and practiced law for three decades. In 2003 he was appointed to the Board of Harbor Commissioners, and served on it for two terms, including time as its president. Early in his tenure, he proposed the port's landmark Green Ports Policy, a commitment to environmental protection that was adopted in 2005 and has guided decisionmaking for two decades. Since its enactment, the port has cut all three major health-related pollutant categories (NOx, SOx and PM).

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama appointed Cordero to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission; Cordero took on the role of FMC chairman from 2013-17, until the first Trump administration. That year, he returned to Long Beach to become the port's new CEO, at the request of the board of harbor commissioners.

A prominent figure in the North American ports industry, Cordero leaves behind a legacy of decades of service to maritime commerce. "He has guided one of the world’s busiest seaports through unprecedented times with vision and steady leadership, always keeping people and community at the center. Mario is a true Long Beach public servant, and his impact will be felt for generations to come," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson in a statement.

The board of harbor commissioners is still considering its options for a new CEO and expects that the process will take months.

“I could not be more grateful for what has been the opportunity of a lifetime to lead the Port of Long Beach over these past several years. While I’ll miss being in the center of the action for international trade, I know that I’m leaving the Port in the very capable hands of our Board of Harbor Commissioners and the exemplary staff,” said Cordero. “It’s been a very rewarding experience and I have amassed wonderful memories that I will cherish forever.”