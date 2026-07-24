Aman at Sea Completes Successful Float Out of Amangati

[By: Aman at Sea]

Aman at Sea today announces the successful Float Out of Amangati, its inaugural ocean-going yacht, at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Following centuries of Italian shipbuilding tradition, the ceremony marks the completion of the exterior build and the transition of Amangati from dry dock to sea.

The Float Out is one of the most significant milestones in the construction of an ocean-going vessel, signaling that the hull is complete, sealed, painted and watertight. Amangati now moves to the outfitting quay in Genoa, where the finishing of the interiors will unfold in the months ahead - including the yacht's 47 expansive suites, the Aman Spa (the largest in luxury yachting), four signature restaurants, Selora lounge and the Marina - ahead of sea trials, delivery and preparation for guests.

Amangati will depart Palma de Mallorca on a six-night voyage bound for Nice on 7 May 2027, opening its inaugural Mediterranean season with voyages of between five and eight nights across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian and Aegean seas. Reservations for the maiden season, along with its newly added Autumn 2027 Caribbean voyages are now open for reservations.

Jonathan Wilson, President and CEO of Aman at Sea, said:

"Today is a defining moment in the story of Aman at Sea. To see Amangati painted, afloat and taking shape for the first time is to see years of design, craftsmanship and vision meeting the water together. We are grateful to the T. Mariotti shipyard, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and to every hand that has brought Amangati to this milestone. Every step from here brings us closer to welcoming our first guests aboard next May."

Yacht Overview

Name: Amangati (Sanskrit for ‘peaceful motion’)

Inaugural voyage: 7 May 2027, Palma de Mallorca to Nice

Length: 180 metres (600 feet); nine decks

Gross Tonnage: 23,000 GT

Designer: SINOT Yacht Architecture & Design

Shipyard: T. Mariotti S.p.A., Genoa, Italy

Flag: Malta

Guest Experience