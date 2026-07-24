Aman at Sea Completes Successful Float Out of Amangati
[By: Aman at Sea]
Aman at Sea today announces the successful Float Out of Amangati, its inaugural ocean-going yacht, at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy. Following centuries of Italian shipbuilding tradition, the ceremony marks the completion of the exterior build and the transition of Amangati from dry dock to sea.
The Float Out is one of the most significant milestones in the construction of an ocean-going vessel, signaling that the hull is complete, sealed, painted and watertight. Amangati now moves to the outfitting quay in Genoa, where the finishing of the interiors will unfold in the months ahead - including the yacht's 47 expansive suites, the Aman Spa (the largest in luxury yachting), four signature restaurants, Selora lounge and the Marina - ahead of sea trials, delivery and preparation for guests.
Amangati will depart Palma de Mallorca on a six-night voyage bound for Nice on 7 May 2027, opening its inaugural Mediterranean season with voyages of between five and eight nights across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Ionian and Aegean seas. Reservations for the maiden season, along with its newly added Autumn 2027 Caribbean voyages are now open for reservations.
Jonathan Wilson, President and CEO of Aman at Sea, said:
"Today is a defining moment in the story of Aman at Sea. To see Amangati painted, afloat and taking shape for the first time is to see years of design, craftsmanship and vision meeting the water together. We are grateful to the T. Mariotti shipyard, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and to every hand that has brought Amangati to this milestone. Every step from here brings us closer to welcoming our first guests aboard next May."
Yacht Overview
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Name: Amangati (Sanskrit for ‘peaceful motion’)
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Inaugural voyage: 7 May 2027, Palma de Mallorca to Nice
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Length: 180 metres (600 feet); nine decks
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Gross Tonnage: 23,000 GT
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Designer: SINOT Yacht Architecture & Design
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Shipyard: T. Mariotti S.p.A., Genoa, Italy
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Flag: Malta
Guest Experience
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Suites: 47 ocean-facing suites, each with a private terrace and full-height windows
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Maximum guests: 94
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Crew: 207, with a 2.2:1 crew-to-guest ratio
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Suite Host: a dedicated, on-demand concierge assigned to every suite
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Dining: four signature restaurants — Alira (Mediterranean), Akari (Japanese), Hiori (teppanyaki), Aman Grill
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Social spaces: The Jazz Club, Cigar Lounge, Alira Pool Bar, The Bar at Aman Grill, Selora and Cinema
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Wellness: Aman Spa — the largest in luxury yachting at 740 sqm (8,000 sqft) — with eight ocean-facing treatment rooms, each with a private terrace and whirlpool, plus hammam, banya, fitness studio, yoga and meditation deck, beauty lounge and Medi Spa
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Sea access: The Marina on Deck 3, with two floating platforms and a curated fleet of water toys; Selora, the adjacent waterfront lounge
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Tenders: four limousine tenders and two open sport tenders
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Helipads: two — Deck 6 forward and Deck 9 aft
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