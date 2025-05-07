Always Ready. Always Present. Ad Shows How Mariners Put America First

[By: American Maritime Partnership]

The American Maritime Partnership (AMP) – the voice of the American maritime industry – today launched a new ad – “Always Ready. Always Present.” – a patriotic tribute to the American mariners and vessels who power U.S. national, homeland, and economic security.

The ad campaign will run on cable television in Washington, D.C., and on digital channels, in partnership with trade association partners, the American Waterways Operators, which advocates for the nation’s tugboat, towboat and barge industry, and the Transportation Institute, which is dedicated to maritime research, education and promotion.

The ad campaign comes as President Donald J. Trump and bipartisan leaders in the 119th Congress have prioritized strengthening the United States’ shipbuilding and shipping industries.

“A secure America starts on our waters,” the ad proclaims. “Always ready. Always present.”

Under the Jones Act, all vessels shipping goods from point to point in the United States must be American-owned, American-crewed, American-built, and flying the American flag. The video, filmed aboard the El Coquí in Puerto Rico and across ports and waterways nationwide, captures real captains, crew members, and shipbuilders who embody the commitment and reliability that help put America first.

“Our mariners are always on watch, from our shores and shipyards to America’s waterways and deep-sea trade lanes. This ad is a celebration of their service and a reminder that America’s strength on the water must never be taken for granted,” said American Maritime Partnership President Jennifer Carpenter. “Congress and the Trump Administration continue to stand with the men and women of American Maritime. This campaign is a powerful reminder of why. We urge policymakers to continue to invest in American ships and American jobs to secure this great nation’s future.”

“Always Ready. Always Present.” underscores that in times of peace, crisis, or conflict, Jones Act mariners are always there to help protect the homeland, strengthen our domestic supply chains, and ensure U.S. self-reliance.

The ad campaign aims to educate lawmakers, policymakers, and the public on the essential importance of the Jones Act and America’s domestic fleet.

