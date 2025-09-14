Alpha Bulkers Partners with Weathernews to Enhance Fleet Performance

[By: Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement]

Greek dry-bulk operator signs up for global weather intelligence provider's Total Fleet Management Solution (TFMS) including comprehensive monitoring, optimization and weather services. Athens-based Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement specialises in the management and operation of large bulk carriers, ranging from ultramax to newcastlemax units. The fleet provides ocean transport services in close cooperation with major grain, coal, iron ore and minor bulk producers, power utilities, traders and shipping operators.

Initially, 22 vessels will be equipped with Weathernews' market-leading TFMS to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability, expanding to Alpha Bulkers' full stable of 35 ships within a few months. The agreement, which leverages Weathernews' SeaNavigator platform, including OSR-e (Optimum Ship Routing) and the Performance Monitoring Service, marks a significant milestone by enrolling the majority of Alpha Bulkers' fleet into optimizing and monitoring their voyages. The implementation of this project is overseen by Captain Thomas Levantis, Deputy Operations Manager at Alpha Bulkers, in coordination with the rest of Operations team.

Demanding selection process

After evaluating multiple offers, Alpha Bulkers chose Weathernews for its service excellence and deep engagement, rather than solely focusing on price. "Through in-depth discussions and workshops, we were able to develop a deep understanding of Weathernews' offering. This being the start of an extensive agreement with Weathernews, our key considerations were building trust and testing the performance of the solutions. Our top leadership responded very positively and valued the expertise and responsiveness of the Weathernews team. We look forward to rolling out their technology on our vessels," said Pavlos Vitos, General Manager and project lead at Alpha.

John Sideris, Senior Sales Manager at Weathernews, added: "We are delighted that Alpha Bulkers has chosen our solution. Our 24/7 availability and good rapport played a significant role in securing the business. Both parties have collaborated to develop a good understanding of each other's processes and strategies. This has been key in building trust and aligning our objectives to enhance the operational efficiency of the Alpha Bulkers fleet."

Solving key challenges

Alpha Bulkers' selection criteria included weather accuracy, detailed reporting, fast decision-making and high optimization capability. Their optimization requirements range from voyage optimisation to reduce fuel consumption/costs, engine speed (RPM) efficiency, TCE (time-charter equivalent) rates and overall fleet performance analysis. As per evolving market dynamics, single voyage optimisation has become even more strategically important.

Alpha Bulkers’ transition to data-driven decision-making reflects an industry-wide trend, aligning with its strategic goals and Weathernews' expertise in digital solutions. "This is a high-priority project that could influence potential carriers," concluded Sideris.