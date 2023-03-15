ALMACO Does Modernization Project Onboard Westerdam

ALMACO Catering Modernization Onboard Westerdam

ALMACO finished a catering modernization project onboard Holland America Lines "Westerdam" in 2023.



Westerdam is part of the Holland America Line fleet, and her sister ships are Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, and Noordam. Westerdam set sail from Sydney, Australia, to Singapore for a drydock in January. ALMACO had been awarded the turnkey contract to modernize some galley areas during the drydock. The scope of work included adding flight-type and rack-type dishwashers in the deck 9 lido pot wash area and replacing various equipment across the vessel. To access the pot washing area a hole needed to be cut in the bulkhead, which meant that the project also consisted of the removal and replacement of the interior in the passenger dining room which was on the other side of the bulkhead.



Herve Touzard, ALMACO’s Deputy President of the Lifecycle division, says: “The collaboration between Holland America Line and ALMACO made this project a success. The project went smoothly, and according to plan, we at ALMACO would be happy to continue the collaboration and have future projects with Holland America Line.”

