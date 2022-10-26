Almaco Delivered Refrigeration Machinery Onboard NCL’s Norwegian Prima

[By: ALMACO Group]

Back in 2018, the Italian shipyard Fincantieri awarded ALMACO the contract to deliver refrigeration machinery onboard Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)’s first Prima Class ship named Norwegian Prima. ALMACO’s scope of work consisted of both delivery and commissioning of the refrigeration plant onboard the ship. The work is now finished, and NCL took delivery of Norwegian Prima on July 29th, 2022.

The construction of Norwegian Prima took place at the Fincantieri shipyard of Marghera, near Venice. ALMACO’s work onboard the ship consisted of engineering the refrigeration machinery including the whole pipe network, supplying all equipment, as well as commissioning the refrigeration plant. The installation is composed of one brine chiller of 320KW, two direct expansion units of 125KW, one standalone unit of 10KW, air coolers for all cold rooms, booster coils, and a control and monitoring system.

Samuel Teyssier, ALMACO’s project manager on the site, says “This has been an exciting project to work on and the cooperation and flexibility from both Fincantieri and NCL made it possible for ALMACO to deliver high-quality service and products. We are happy to once again be working with NCL and look forward to future projects and working together.”



