Alma Clean Power, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime today announced a joint development agreement to engineer a fully integrated LOHC-SOFC (Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier-Solid Oxide Fuel Cell)power system for the Enova supported project “HyNjord”, focussing on a 100-kilowatt pilot powertrain to be demonstrated on board the Østensjø Rederi operated offshore supply vessel Edda Ferd. The agreements also open up forhydrogen-powered vessels on megawatt-scale later. The innovation combines hydrogen release from the LOHC with direct conversion into power by an adjacent SOFC unit to the benefit of high efficiency. The key to this lies in using the SOFC device’s excess heat to meet theLOHC release unit’s heat demand.

Hydrogenious’ LOHC solution provides a safe and easy method for handling hydrogen as a fuel, facilitating the decarbonisation of the maritime industry.“With this partnership, we leverage synergies between Alma’s SOFC solution and our LOHC technology and take the next milestone in pioneering the use of hydrogen as a safe and efficient zero emission fuel to ships”, says Dr Daniel Teichmann, CEO and founder of Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies.Øystein Skår, General Manager at Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime adds: “Our goal is to develop a zero emission power solution for shipping, and with this agreement we join forces to combine the LOHC technology with SOFC technology to develop an efficient way to produce power on board ships without emissions.”

Head of On-board Technology at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, Dr Holger Buech explains: „We’re very excited about this partnership, since it will allow us to develop and realise an integrated LOHC-SOFC system, which combines safe release of hydrogen from an easy-to-handle energy carrier with a fuel cell of high electrical efficiency. More than that, we will lift a special technological treasure by integrating the systems regarding their heat balances, thereby creating a thermal yin and yang ofhydrogen technology.”Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies is a global market leader of liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) solutions in the fields of hydrogen storage and transportation. Instead of using gaseous or liquified hydrogen, hydrogen is chemically bound to the carrier materialbenzyl toluene, a thermal oil. Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime utilizes this specific LOHC tech to assemble and market a shipshape LOHC-fuel cell powertrain, with compelling safety and handling advantages for shipping. The hydrogen is directly released on board from the LOHC in fuel cell grade.Torleif Stokke, Head of Commercialization in Alma Clean Power, says: “The introduction of LOHC into the Alma world underpins our multi-fuel strategy, adding one more fuel on our list of opportunities for decarbonization of the shipping industry. Combining LOHC with our SOFC systems is an excellent way to make the best out of green hydrogen. The LOHC technology offers a safe means of transporting and storing hydrogen on ships, pushing the boundaries for using hydrogen effectively also in deepsea shipping. Combined with ourhigh-temperature SOFC technology, we can ensure high energy efficiency with zero emission operations. We’re excited to partner with Hydrogenious on such an important project, enabling this ground-breaking technology to reach the market and support ship owners on their decarbonization journey.”Bernt Skeie, CEO in Alma Clean Power concludes: “We’re excited to partner with Hydrogenious on such an important project, enabling this ground-breaking technology to reach the market and support ship owners on their decarbonization journey.”

About the safety & economic advantages of Hydrogenious’ LOHC technology for shipping Hydrogenious’ LOHC technology with benzyl toluene as carrier material (LOHC-BT) stands out due to its inherent characteristics: Hydrogen stored in the LOHC benzyltoluene hardly flammable and non-explosive, ensuring safe operations. The LOHC-BT has no discharge over time. Its hazard potential is even smaller than that for diesel.It can be handled under ambient temperature and pressure (i.e., refuelling by pumping a liquid and use of conventional pumps). In addition, conventional liquid fuel infrastructure can be used, i.e., existing bunkering terminals in ports as well as on-board bunkering facilities. By the thermal integration of LOHC and SOFC, fuel utilisation will be optimized, and thereby vessel range and economics can be maximized.The hydrogen volumetric storage density is competitive with 54kg hydrogen pe

