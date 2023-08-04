Allweiler Wins Major German Navy Contract

[By: CIRCOR International, Inc.]

CIRCOR International, Inc., a leading manufacturer and marketer of differentiated technology products and sub-systems, announces that its Allweiler brand has recently secured a significant contract in the maritime sector. Allweiler, a global leader in the manufacturing of pumps and pumping systems, will supply pumps for the new frigates of the German Navy, thereby making a substantial contribution to the safety and efficiency of these vessels. The Dutch Damen Shipyard, winner of the German Navy tender, has ordered the complete pump packages from Allweiler. This lucrative multimillion-dollar contract will span over several years.

"We are very proud to have won this major contract," emphasized Gunter Connert, Managing Director of Allweiler. "This success reaffirms that our products and expertise are highly valued within the industry."

To modernize production and further enhance sustainability, Allweiler plans to make extensive investments in the Radolfzell location in the coming years. "Our goal is to be a sustainable company that meets the needs of our customers while protecting the environment," explained Connert.

The company has already launched various initiatives to modernize production and increase sustainability, such as reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, CIRCOR International plans to invest in its locations in China and India to drive growth in those regions and explore new markets. The increased revenue will also benefit to secure jobs at the Radolfzell location, where central knowledge components are delivered and key functions are based.

"Our investments in China and India are part of our strategy to grow in emerging markets," stated Connert. "This will allow us to strengthen our presence in these regions and better meet the needs of our local customers."

Through the planned investments at the Radolfzell location, Allweiler aims to create and secure additional jobs. "We are currently seeking ten production employees for our Radolfzell site to expand our production capacities and continue our growth," Connert added.

With the achievement of the major contract in the marine sector, along with investments in sustainability and the locations in China and India, Allweiler looks ahead to a promising future and will further consolidate its position as a global leader in the manufacturing of pumps and pumping systems.

