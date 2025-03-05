All American Marine Delivers Research Vessel to Cal Poly Humboldt

[By All American Marine]

All American Marine (AAM) has successfully delivered a 78’ x 26.7’ semi-displacement aluminum catamaran to Cal Poly Humboldt. This cutting-edge research vessel will serve as a state-of-the-art scientific exploration platform and support faculty research along the Northern California and Oregon coasts.

Designed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, the RV North Wind builds on the proven success of similar research vessels, including the R/V Shackleford and the University of Hawaii’s R/V Imua. Constructed to US Coast Guard Subchapter T standards, it is optimized for near-coastal and offshore operations, supporting Cal Poly Humboldt’s research initiatives in oceanography, marine ecosystems, and the emerging offshore wind industry. Powered by twin MAN D2862LE43B EPA Tier 4 engines with diesel particulate filters (DPF), the vessel meets California’s stringent environmental standards while delivering exceptional performance. The vessel is capable of fully laden cruising at speeds exceeding 28 knots at 80% engine load.

Outfitted with a Kongsberg ADCP electronics suite, a fixed WASSP multibeam system, and Okeanus deck handling equipment, the RV North Wind provides advanced capabilities for oceanographic research. Onboard, researchers benefit from state-of-the-art wet and dry labs, a computer lab, industry-leading electronics, comfortable live-aboard quarters, and a full suite of oceanographic equipment. Designed with extended missions in mind, it features comfortable accommodations for 14 live-aboard researchers, including full bunks, a spacious bathroom with a shower, and onboard laundry facilities. A state-of-the-art galley and dedicated common areas offer space for collaboration and expanded opportunities for daytrips. This vessel will provide Cal Poly Humboldt researchers, students, and others with a pioneering platform, allowing them to access and study a wide array of marine environments. The knowledge gained from research missions on this vessel will directly support managing and conserving California’s marine resources. These amenities, combined with the vessel’s fuel-efficient propulsion system and advanced research equipment, make it an optimal platform for multi-day and offshore scientific operations. The vessel also accommodates up to 40 daytime passengers, supporting a range of mission types.

State-of-the-art lab and work spaces onboard the RV North Wind

“This vessel is the centerpiece of our academic fleet and will support marine research and teaching efforts for decades to come,” said Eric Riggs, Dean of the College of Natural Resources & Sciences at Cal Poly Humboldt. “All American Marine has delivered a world-class vessel tailored to our needs, ensuring our students and researchers have access to cutting-edge technology and real-world experience.”

Featuring Teknicraft’s signature hydrofoil-assisted hull design, the vessel minimizes drag, enhances fuel economy, and ensures a smoother ride in rough seas. Its Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)-modeled hull shape reduces wake energy and optimizes efficiency—critical for long-duration research missions.

“This vessel marks a new era of ocean conservation and research capabilities,” said Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine. “We are proud to have delivered another multi-mission research vessel that will drive critical offshore research, environmental monitoring, and support for the education community on the West Coast.”

Now fully operational, Cal Poly Humboldt’s newest research vessel is set to make a lasting impact on marine science, coastal conservation, and sustainable ocean resource management—furthering the University’s mission of providing hands-on experience for students to inspire the next generation of scientists.