Aliaga 2 Joins Yakamoz Joint Venture's Growing Operational Network

[By: Med Marine]

Established as a joint venture between Med Marine and Marin Tug, Yakamoz continues to expand its operations across Türkiye with the commencement of operations in the Aliaga 2 service area.

Yakamoz Joint Venture continues to expand its operations across Türkiye’s key ports and service areas. Following the commencement of tugboat services in Ceyhan, Iskenderun and Aliaga 1 on 21 July 2026, operations in the Aliaga 2 service area officially began on 8 September 2026. With Aliaga 2 now in operation, Yakamoz’s network has expanded to four service areas across Türkiye.

Established as a joint venture between Med Marine and Marin Tug, Yakamoz currently operates a 46-vessel fleet comprising 32 tugboats and 14 mooring boats, providing tugboat and mooring services across key ports and service areas in Türkiye.

The expansion of Yakamoz’s operations reflects the rapid development of its service network, with new areas being brought into operation within a short period of time. What began with Ceyhan, Iskenderun and Aliaga 1 on 21 July has now grown further with the addition of Aliaga 2, extending Yakamoz’s operational reach to another important port area in Türkiye.

A significant part of this growth has been the addition of MED Iskenderun and MED Ceyhan to Yakamoz’s operational fleet. Built by Med Marine at EREGLI SHIPYARD, the two sister RAmparts 2500-W tugboats entered service with Yakamoz following their delivery. MED Iskenderun was assigned to operations in the Gulf of Iskenderun, while MED Ceyhan was assigned to the Aliaga 2 operational area.

The commencement of operations in Aliaga 2 marks another expansion of Yakamoz’s growing operational network. With Ceyhan, Iskenderun and Aliaga 1 brought into service on 21 July, followed by Aliaga 2 on 8 September, Yakamoz is extending its presence across Türkiye’s key port areas. With its expanding fleet and strong presence across multiple operational locations, Yakamoz continues to bring its operational capabilities in tugboat and mooring services to a wider range of Türkiye’s maritime operations.