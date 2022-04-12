Albwardy Damen Delivers Two ASD 2811 Tugs to RVOS

Image courtesy of Damen

[By: Damen]

At a ceremony held on the 10th of March at Albwardy Damen Sharjah, UAE, two new Damen ASD (Azimuth Stern Drive) Tugs 2811 were handed over to Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS). A joint venture between Rawabi Holding, a Saudi diversified conglomerate and Vallianz Holdings Limited of Singapore, RVOS is a Saudi leading supplier of offshore services and support in Saudi Arabia and the GCC region. The new tugs, named Rawabi Dreamer and Rawabi Victory, will be contracted to RVOS client to support their marine activities.

The contract for the supply of the tugs was signed by Albwardy Damen and RVOS just three months previously. The fast delivery was due to the Damen Group’s policy of building vessels for stock while allowing for modifications and customisation prior to delivery.

The ASD Tug 2811 is a next-generation vessel featuring advanced connectivity to ensure optimal performance and efficiency. It is also designed to meet the increasing demand for higher bollard pull in compact tugs as commercial vessels get bigger while the harbours stay the same size. At just 28-meters in length, it delivers 60 tonnes of bollard pull and is highly manoeuvrable.

The vessels were received at the ceremony from Rawabi Holding by Mr Osman Ibrahim, Group President and CEO, and Mr Ahmed Alqadeeb, the Group’s VP Oilfield Services Division. From Damen Shipyards, Mr Jan-Wim Dekker, Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Lars Seistrup, Managing Director Albwardy Damen, Mr Bram Langeveld, Area Director Middle East and Mr Emre Turkoz, Regional Sales Director Middle East, attended.

“We chose Damen Shipyards and the ASD Tugs 2811 based on their reputation for quality and reliability,” said Osman Ibrahim. “We also welcome the opportunity to buy locally from Albwardy Damen and so support the regional economy and its workers.”

“We are very pleased that Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services chose Damen for its latest vessels,” added Jan-Wim Dekker. “The ASD Tug 2811 is a market leader with a proven pedigree and we stand ready to support RVOS in the years ahead as their vessels prove their worth.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.