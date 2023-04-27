Alabama Shipyard Wins $22M Drydocking Contract for USNS Sacagawea

USNS Sacagawea (File image courtesy USN)

Alabama Shipyard LLC, Mobile, Ala., has been awarded a $21,955,104 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C2143) for a 123-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2).

The contract includes a base period and options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $22,163,078.

Work on T-AKE 2 will be performed in Mobile, Ala., beginning June 15, 2023, and is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $21,955,104 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the SAM.gov website and three offers received.

