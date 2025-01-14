Alabama Shipyard Welcomes USNS Harvey Milk for Post-Shakedown Availability

[By: Alabama Shipyard]

Alabama Shipyard is pleased to announce the arrival of the USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206) for its Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA). On Thursday, January 9 th , 2025, we proudly welcomed this critical vessel to our facility, where it will undergo essential maintenance and repairs to ensure its continued operational excellence.

The PSA is a significant phase in a ship’s lifecycle, typically conducted approximately one year after delivery. It is designed to address any issues or enhancements identified during the vessel’s initial operational period, ensuring the ship is fully prepared for its ongoing mission. The USNS Harvey Milk is the second ship in the John Lewis class of fleet replenishment oilers operated by MSC. The vessel provides fuel, food, supplies, repair parts, and materials to U.S. Navy and allied ships at sea. This capability enables warships to remain at sea for extended periods of time to execute their assigned missions. Alabama Shipyard is honored to contribute to the readiness and reliability of such an important asset to our nation’s defense.

"We are proud to support the USNS Harvey Milk and its vital role in maintaining our naval fleet’s operational capabilities," said Greg Wagner, CEO at Alabama Shipyard. "Our team is committed to providing the highest quality service to ensure the success of this and every vessel we have the privilege to work on."

Alabama Shipyard remains dedicated to supporting the U.S. Navy and maritime industry with world-class repair, maintenance, and modernization services. Hosting the USNS Harvey Milk reinforces our commitment to excellence and our role in sustaining the strength of our nation’s fleet.