AIRCAT & ESNA Celebrate the Delivery of the 1st Three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners

[By: AIRCAT Vessels]

AIRCAT Vessels, in collaboration with ESNA, is proud to announce the delivery of the first three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners, marking a major milestone in the offshore maritime industry. Designed to meet the demanding needs of the oil and gas sector, these innovative vessels are redefining standards in speed, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Exceptional Performance

These 35-meter vessels, based on SES (Surface Effect Ship) technology, achieve impressive speeds of over 50 knots, even in challenging maritime conditions. Their advanced design enables fast, secure, and efficient offshore transport while minimizing environmental impact.

The AIRCAT 35 Crewliner embodies AIRCAT and ESNA's commitment to providing cutting- edge, eco-friendly maritime solutions tailored to complex operational needs.

Unmatched Comfort and Safety

These vessels feature a capacity of 80 passengers with a cabin designed to business class standards, ensuring optimal comfort for offshore journeys. Additionally, two innovative operational modes have been integrated:

The Ride Control System (RCS), which ensures a smooth ride even in rough seas.

The Motion Control System (MCS), enabling safe passenger transfers even in wave heights of up to 2.5 meters.

Trusted Partners: Strategic Marine and ESNA

This ambitious project would not have been possible without the close collaboration with Strategic Marine, which demonstrated exceptional expertise throughout the construction process. Long-time partner ESNA played a pivotal role in the design and optimization of the vessels. This partnership underscores the importance of strong and innovative relationships in the maritime industry.

A Strategic Fleet for Angola

The three AIRCAT 35 Crewliners are now part of the ENERGY CRAFT fleet, managed by AES in Angola. These vessels ensure daily passenger transport between Luanda and the offshore sites of TotalEnergies Angola, delivering operational efficiency and reliability.

AIRCAT extends its gratitude to TotalEnergies for their trust and to AES for their commitment to the optimal operation and maintenance of these vessels.

A Promising Future for Offshore Operations

With this delivery, AIRCAT and ESNA reaffirm their leadership in developing innovative maritime solutions. These vessels embody a shared vision for the future of the offshore industry, where technology, sustainability, and performance converge to deliver unmatched offshore transport services.

A commitment to long-distance passenger transportation

AES, AIRCAT, and ESNA will also collaborate to strengthen their presence in the strategic segment of long-distance passenger transportation, leveraging their expertise and cutting- edge technology.