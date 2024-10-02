Across Oceans Group Partners With DigiValet to Elevate Guest Experiences

[By: Across Oceans Group]

Across Oceans Group (AOG) is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with DigiValet, the global leader in smart guest experience technology. This collaboration is set to revolutionize luxury guest experiences in high-end hotels, residences, resorts, and the rapidly expanding cruise industry.

By leveraging AOG’s extensive industry expertise, DigiValet aims to penetrate the vibrant cruise ship market, utilizing its innovation center in India and offices in key cities worldwide, including New York, Las Vegas, London, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, Manila, Bangkok, and Shanghai. With a prestigious clientele that includes the Ritz Carlton, Bulgari Hotel Paris, Aman New York, Wynn Las Vegas, and Raffles Singapore, DigiValet's advanced solutions have set new benchmarks for total guest experience in luxury hospitality and are now poised to make a significant impact in the cruise sector.

This alliance will enable AOG to offer a groundbreaking state-of-the-art digital concierge solution to the 67 cruise vessels currently on order, totaling $57 billion, while also supporting hundreds of legacy ships. The DigiValet platform provides a comprehensive suite of functionalities, including room controls, seamless check-in and check-out processes, lighting adjustments, safety protocols, and personalized service requests—all accessible through an intuitive mobile app and sophisticated in-room technology.

The partnership aims to expand DigiValet’s innovative technology into cruise lines, offering travelers an exceptional experience characterized by advanced in-cabin controls, bespoke service options, and streamlined communication—ultimately enhancing the overall guest journey on luxury cruises.

“Our collaboration with DigiValet marks a significant advancement in our commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences,” stated Douglas Diggle, President of Across Oceans Group. “With decades of experience in air-sea technology, I have previously provided in-room entertainment and guest revenue solutions to industry leaders such as Celebrity, Disney, Seabourn, and AIDA.”

“We are excited to partner with Across Oceans Group, a leader in luxury hospitality, as we strategically enter the global cruise industry,” remarked Rahul Salgia, President of DigiValet. “Their unmatched expertise will be crucial in tailoring our technology to meet the specific needs of cruise travelers, driving our mission of delivering exceptional, personalized experiences.”