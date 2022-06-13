ACMF Board Confirms Maritime Senior Executives

[By: ACMF]

Elsie Rosario, Director of Finance at Crowley and Juan Carlos Croston, CEO and Vice President Marketing & Corporate Affairs at Manzanillo International Terminal in Panama, have been appointed to the ACMF Board of Trustees.

Ms. Rosario will take up the post of Treasurer, and Mr. Croston, also recent past President of the Caribbean Shipping Association (CSA), will bring years of experience in the maritime industry to a diverse board that includes academics and business executives. “Mr. Croston has been a friend of the Foundation since its 2018, when as President of the CSA, he fostered a partnership with the group”, says Geneive Brown Metzger, ACMF President and Executive Director. “We are plenty delighted to have them on our team and to have their expertise and many years of experience in the leadership of the foundation,” Brown Metzger continues.

As the ACMF closes on its fifth year in full swing, the organization is expanding its number of scholarship and grant awards. The ACMF has funded over seventy (70) students from Jamaica, The Bahamas, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Lucia. MATPAL Marine Institute in Guyana, is the most recent maritime training institution to join the ACMF academic partners network which includes the Caribbean Maritime University in Jamaica, LJM Maritime Academy in The Bahamas, and The University of Trinidad and Tobago. The foundation also launched a unique maritime jobs platform exclusively for Caribbean nationals residing in the region. Several cargo and cruise lines have already signed on to the board, along with almost 200 candidates. Under the leadership of Rick Murrell, President and CEO of Saltchuk Logistics, the ACMF launched a sea time initiative to identify internship opportunities for Caribbean cadets at sea.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.