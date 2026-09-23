Accelleron Secures Projects Involving More Than 100 Turbochargers

[By Accelleron]

Over 100 ACCX300-L turbochargers were selected in four months, with its flexible design now offered in major two-stroke engine configurators.

Baden, Switzerland, September 24, 2026 – Accelleron has secured projects involving more than 100 ACCX300-L low-speed turbochargers in the first four months following the platform’s commercial launch in April 2026. The projects involve shipowners, engine builders and shipyards across the global maritime sector, demonstrating early market adoption of Accelleron’s next-generation platform for two-stroke marine engines.

Major two-stroke engine designers have now included the ACCX300-L in their engine configurators. Engine builders and shipyards in China and Korea have also selected the turbocharger for new projects.

This adoption reflects the ACCX300-L’s lifecycle-focused design, combining increased power density with a service-friendly cartridge concept, integrated data capability and a simplified platform architecture that reduces the number of frame sizes from five to two.

“The speed and breadth of adoption stand out,” said Christoph Rofka, President of Accelleron’s Medium and Low Speed Division. “Customers are looking beyond initial performance to how equipment will be maintained and kept efficient over decades of operation. The early response shows that the ACCX300-L’s combination of service flexibility, simplified architecture and connectivity addresses this need.”

The cartridge concept enables operators to exchange the complete rotating sub-assembly during a port stay rather than tying major service work to drydock schedules. This gives operators greater control over maintenance timing, cost and vessel uptime while supporting full use of component lifetimes.

Turbo Insights is included as standard, making each ACCX300-L installation data-enabled from delivery and ready for integration with Accelleron’s Turbo MarineCare service agreements. This supports condition-based maintenance decisions and more predictable maintenance planning and costs.

Single and twin arrangements enable the platform to meet different engine and vessel requirements. In twin configurations, the automatic turbocharger cut-in and cut-out function keeps the active unit closer to its optimal efficiency range at lower engine loads, helping to reduce specific fuel oil consumption during slow steaming.

The ACCX300-L was commercially launched in April 2026 after completing its qualification program. First deliveries from the current order book are scheduled for March 2027, marking the next step in the platform’s commercial deployment.