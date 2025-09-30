Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to Host Quantum Maritime Conference

[By: AD Ports Group]

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), the region’s leading academic institution for mariners and an integral part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, will host the Quantum Maritime Conference 2025 at the Academy’s campus in Mussafah – Abu Dhabi on October 8-9, 2025.

Organised in collaboration with Vernewell Group, a global leader in innovation strategy and deep technology solutions, this landmark event is dedicated to exploring the transformative potential of quantum technologies in the maritime sector.

The event will bring together visionary leaders from the UAE, alongside international scientists and senior industry executives, to explore how quantum-enabled innovations will reshape the sector. Attendees will gain insights into diverse applications, ranging from live case studies on quantum optimisation for ports, demonstrating algorithms that reduce vessel turnaround times and improve fuel efficiency, in addition to quantum sensing technologies that enhance navigation, environmental monitoring, and underwater surveying.

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said: “The Quantum Maritime Conference 2025 represents a transformative moment for the maritime industry as we embrace quantum technologies to shape the future of global shipping and port operations. Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy is delighted to host this event, providing a platform for innovation, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas that will drive sustainable growth and technological excellence. This conference aligns with our mission to establish Abu Dhabi as a global hub for maritime education and advanced solutions.”

Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Chief Executive Officer of Vernewell Group, said: “This conference bridges precision science with maritime strategy, uniting stakeholders to explore how quantum technology can serve as a foundational tool for long-term stability and performance at sea. Our goal is to translate deep tech into tangible maritime capabilities and foster a network of decision-makers who share this vision.”

The conference will focus on critical areas, including quantum computing for complex optimisation and decision-making, quantum sensing for precise detection, post-quantum cryptography for secure data exchange, and quantum communication for robust and reliable networks.

These advanced technologies are poised to revolutionise maritime operations, enabling optimised processes through sophisticated algorithms, sharper predictive capabilities via machine learning, and enhanced resilience across interconnected systems.

The adoption of quantum computing is expected to reshape global shipping, naval operations, offshore energy, and port logistics—an industry valued at USD 137.47 billion in 2024, with projections to reach nearly USD 243.35 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.