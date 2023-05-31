ABS Wavesight & Ascenz Marorka Collaborate to Digitalize Saudi Arabia

[By: ABS Wavesight]

ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated maritime software as a service (SaaS) company, and Ascenz Marorka, a globally trusted provider of end-to-end maritime digital solutions and part of the GTT Group, today announced they will work together to support maritime digitalization efforts within the Saudi Arabian oil, gas and offshore sectors. The collaboration will combine ABS Wavesight’s Nautical Systems™ with Ascenz Marorka’s Smart Electronic Fuel Monitoring System (EFMS) to help businesses in these sectors gain comprehensive insight into every aspect of their operations.

“At ABS Wavesight, we are firm believers that the future of maritime will be built on collaboration: across sectors and between industry leaders,” said Paul Sells, Chief Executive Officer at ABS Wavesight. “As such, we’re committed to working with and learning from our peers to empower operators with connected systems and robust data to facilitate more efficient operations. Our work with Ascenz Marorka will not only help steward a new, more connected era for shipping but a more sustainable future for our planet.”

Under the agreement, the two companies will contribute complementary solutions to support Saudi Arabian oil, gas, and offshore operations. ABS Wavesight’s Nautical Systems will enable best-in-class voyage optimization and management tools, supported by NS eLogs™, the company’s powerful digital logbook solution. Ascenz Marorka’s on- and off-board Smart EFMS—approved by global oil majors—will round out the combined offering with accurate, comprehensive and insightful fuel consumption and performance monitoring.

“Informed decision-making can only come from trustworthy data sets,” said Anouar Kiassi, Vice President Digital at GTT. “Without accurate fuel tracking, bunkering and advanced performance insights, decisions are based on fragile assumptions—and the rise of connected vessels highlights that fact. ABS Wavesight and Ascenz Marorka both recognize the opportunities that better monitoring and contextualized analytics can afford operators, and this belief sits at the heart of our collaboration.”

To learn more about ABS Wavesight’s portfolio of vessel and voyage optimization tools, visit the company’s website.

