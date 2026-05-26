ABS SeaTech Innovation Exchange Launches Greek-U.S. Tech Collaboration

[By: ABS]

In an industry first, ABS has launched the ABS SeaTech Innovation Exchange, consisting of two advanced technology centers in Athens, Greece, and Houston, Texas, focused on accelerating maritime innovation, applied research, and partnership with leading academic institutions on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Exchange unites Houston’s research leadership with Athens’ operational excellence in shipping, creating a collaborative environment designed to spur technology progress across the world’s commercial fleets.

Focused on leading-edge maritime research and emerging technology incubation, the Exchange creates a continuous pipeline of innovation from concept to application shaped to respond to the operational requirements of shipping.

“The Exchange concentrates on swiftly moving technology from development into day-to-day operations, working in direct partnership with the Greek maritime community while building new collaboration with U.S. maritime institutions, technology startups, and government funded research” said John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO.

“With our deep relationships in Greece and world-class U.S. maritime technology heritage, ABS is uniquely placed to bring these communities together and drive development of the solutions we will need.”

Patrick Ryan, ABS Chief Technology Officer, said: “This is not a single facility, a one-time program, or a traditional research project. It is a living exchange, designed to connect research to real world application, innovation to operations and technology to the next generation of maritime professionals. The Exchange reflects a shared commitment to collaboration, applied innovation and responsible deployment of new technologies, supporting safer, more resilient and more competitive maritime operations globally.”

The Exchange was announced at a reception at the Lighthouse at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, which saw an address from Joshua Huck, Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy of Greece and John Xylas, Executive Board Member of the Union of Greek Shipowners. United States Maritime Administrator Stephen Carmel supported the launch with a video address.

The Houston center serves as a hub for research and technology development, advancing capabilities in artificial intelligence, robotics, digital engineering, simulation and new approaches to certification. It also works closely with technology startups, tier one research universities, international government researchers, and U.S. maritime academies.

The Athens center focuses on operationalization, translating innovation into applied training and fleet?informed development. Through advanced simulation, AI?enabled learning environments and next?generation operational concepts, the Exchange brings new technologies directly into the settings where crews and operators prepare for service.

Together, the two centers strengthen workforce readiness, shorten development cycles and support the practical adoption of emerging technologies across commercial fleets.