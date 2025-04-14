ABS Recognized by National Safety Council for Reaching Safety Milestones

[By: ABS]

In recognition of its exceptional achievement in maintaining a safe work environment, the National Safety Council (NSC) presented ABS with two safety awards.

The NSC is a globally recognized nonprofit organization committed to eliminating leading causes of preventable death and injury in the workplace and on roadways. Their awards program recognizes organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to upholding the safety of their workplaces and communities.

The two awards celebrate ABS’ accomplishment of reaching a significant number of consecutive hours without incurring occupational injury or illness that resulted in days away from work. Since January 2023, ABS has accumulated more than 15 million hours worked without a lost-time incident (LTI). The second award recognizes six million hours worked without an LTI specific to North American operations dating back to 2021.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of ABS employees in maintaining a safe work environment across all of ABS globally,” said John McDonald, ABS President and COO. “We are incredibly proud to receive these awards and will continue to prioritize a strong culture of safety so that ABS can strive to set new benchmarks within the industry.”

Safety is at the heart of everything ABS does, whether in its own operations or in promoting safety for the maritime industry at large. ABS staff have regular safety meetings to discuss specific safety issues relevant to individual teams and offices. Staff are also empowered with the knowledge, tools and authority to maintain safety at work and in everyday life.