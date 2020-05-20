ABS Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Notations for FSPOs

(HOUSTON) ABS has launched the industry’s most comprehensive support package for offshore operators in Brazil’s complex regulatory environment, with a detailed technical advisory and two new notations.

The ABS Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil provides detailed guidance on navigating the unique regulatory environment in Brazil. Simultaneously, ABS offers the BRZ and BRZ+ notations to provide owners, operators, designers, and shipyards with a design and construction-focused approach to help achieve compliance with domestic regulations for Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units and Floating Production Units (FPU) operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters.



“Brazil operates a complex regulatory regime with multiple agencies involved. As the leading classification organization for offshore operators in Brazil, with the largest fleet of FPSOs, no one is better qualified than ABS to assist in navigating the compliance environment for operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore. “ABS has built a strong relationship with all Brazilian regulatory authorities and operators. We have developed a deep understanding of the wide array and complexity of local regulations, resolutions and standards for operating in Brazilian Jurisdictional Waters, allowing us to help clients understand and successfully apply these standards during the Class process.”



As the FPSO market in Brazil evolves, ABS offers a series of notations to navigate the regulations and clarify the requirements for FPSO construction and design in Brazil. The BRZ notation covers basic physical requirements to be implemented in the design and construction stages of the floating facility project. The BRZ+ notation expands the coverage of requirements and includes a larger set of regulations from different agencies to better assist clients in the project development phase.



With the most extensive team of offshore engineers and surveyors in strategic locations across Brazil, ABS has the knowledge and unique expertise to support Clients and Operators in the country. With the increased focus on operations in the Brazilian Pre-Salt oil region, the largest worldwide oil discovery in the last few decades, ABS is also well positioned to continue serving the complex FPSOs for pre-salt fields in the years to come.



Additionally, the ABS Practical Considerations for Regulatory Compliance in Brazil will be available in June 2020.



Learn more by downloading the updated ABS Rules for Building and Classing Floating Production Installations.

