ABS Launches 24-Hour Remote Survey and Audit Coverage for Ships, OEMs

By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2020 03:18:32

ABS is expanding its remote survey options for vessel owners and extending its remote survey and audit services for equipment and materials manufacturers and other key service provider firms.



“As organizations rely more heavily on remote and virtual operations, ABS is making it easier for vessel owners and equipment manufacturers to leverage digital applications by offering even more remote surveys and audit options,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



A leader in remote survey for vessels, ABS has expanded its remote offerings to include Drydocking Extensions and Radio Renewals and will offer additional remote services in the near future.



Additionally, ABS has extended its remote survey and audit services to existing equipment manufacturing and external specialist clients enrolled in ABS programs in the United States, South America and Europe.



Powered by advances in remote technology, remote surveys and audits augment the traditional survey experience by allowing surveyors to perform a range of actions without being physically present while simultaneously capturing all survey and audit requirements. Access to remote surveys and audits allows for business continuity, particularly during challenging times that may create scheduling conflicts, personnel or logistical issues such as the current COVID-19 period.



ABS has created an easy five-step process to simplify the scheduling and delivery of remote survey and audit requests. To learn more about ABS remote surveys and audits or to request a remote survey, visit www.eagle.org.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.