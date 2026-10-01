ABS Joins Korea-US Initiative to for Next-Generation Shipbuilding Workforce

[By ABS]

ABS signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with leading Korean shipbuilding and research organizations to advance workforce development, technical certification and regulatory cooperation across the Korea-U.S. shipbuilding and maritime sectors.

The Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO), the Korea Offshore & Shipbuilding Association (KOSHIPA) and the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC) joined ABS in the agreement, which was signed as part of the opening of the KUSPC. A key focus of the initiative is building workforce capability for the U.S. naval maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market.

“Advanced shipbuilding requires an advanced workforce. One that is trained, certified and ready to meet the demanding standards of modern naval and commercial shipbuilding, modernization and repair. This MOU creates the framework needed to develop that capability, and ABS is proud to support it through our deep domain experience in classification, certification and regulatory standards,” said Ron Rábago, ABS Senior Vice President of Government Services.

Under the MOU, KRISO will contribute expertise in advanced ship engineering, smart manufacturing and shipbuilding research and development, KOSHIPA will support workforce development and production training through its extensive industrial network, and KUSPC will facilitate bilateral coordination connecting governments, industry and research institutions. ABS will provide guidance in classification, certification, verification, maritime safety and international and U.S. naval technical standards and regulatory frameworks. Together, the parties aim to develop jointly recognized qualification and certification programs, support instructor and workforce exchange, and strengthen industrial readiness for participation in U.S. shipbuilding.

ABS has a long track record supporting U.S. and international government maritime programs, bringing classification, certification and regulatory knowledge to some of the most demanding requirements in the industry. As the push to strengthen U.S. shipbuilding gains momentum, ABS is helping to develop the standards and programs that will define the workforce of tomorrow.