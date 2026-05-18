ABS & HHI Sign MoU to Advance Innovative Technology in Maritime & Offshore

[By: ABS]

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD. (HHI), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a range of initiatives supporting sustainability, digital innovation and operational resilience in the maritime and offshore sectors, with a particular emphasis on accelerating the development of next-generation energy solutions.

Under the MOU, ABS and HHI will explore opportunities to support the development of solutions that address decarbonization, digital transformation and evolving operational requirements across the global ocean energy landscape.

The scope of cooperation encompasses a wide range of strategic focus areas, including offshore wind development, offshore substations, small modular reactors (SMRs), offshore spaceport infrastructure, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) value chain solutions, alongside enabling digital technologies that support sustainable operations.

“This agreement reflects our shared focus on helping the industry with practical, forward-looking solutions. By leveraging our deep marine and offshore experience and HHI’s extensive expertise in ocean energy and offshore engineering, we can help meet evolving sustainability and operational goals,” said Matthew Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“As decarbonization and digital transformation reshape the global energy landscape, collaboration across the offshore energy sector is becoming increasingly important. Through close partnerships with global stakeholders, we will advance low-carbon offshore energy solutions and integrate digital technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and long-term competitiveness,” said Kwangsik Won, Senior Executive Vice President of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.