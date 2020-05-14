ABS Expands its Remote Offerings to Include IHM Survey

Maritime’s most comprehensive suite of remote survey and audit options has just got even broader, with ABS adding Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) Survey as remote choices.

Additionally, next week ABS will expand Underwater Inspections In-Lieu of Drydocking (UWILD) to marine vessels.

“This takes the considerable lead ABS already enjoys in remote survey and widens the gap still further. There is nothing else in the industry that can compare with the depth and breadth of our remote survey offer. We have listened to clients who are grappling with unprecedented operational challenges and I am proud to say we have responded comprehensively, with innovation and flair,” said Joe Riva, ABS Vice President and Chief Surveyor. “Remote survey is the new normal for ABS and our clients are feeling the difference in terms of operational flexibility, while we continue to advance the cause of safety at sea and deliver on the ABS mission.”

ABS is delivering IHM remote survey to support clients ahead of the December 31, 2020, introduction of mandatory IHM for all vessels sailing under an EU member states’ flag or any vessel calling at a European port.

“In this challenging, time-pressured environment, ABS IHM remote survey is the simplest route to compliance without the inconvenience of arranging for a surveyor to be physically present on board,” said John McDonlad, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.

An IHM initial survey for existing vessels verifies the location of the hazardous materials on board that are listed in the inventory. First step is to submit the inventory and required documents to an ABS engineering office for review. ABS-classed and non-ABS-classed vessels are eligible for an IHM initial survey, which supports compliance with both EU Ship Recycling requirements and the IMO Hong Kong Convention.

These new options are the latest step in a significant expansion of ABS remote survey capability. ABS is now able to conduct almost all classification annual surveys remotely on eligible vessels and has made its remote survey and audit services available to equipment and materials manufacturing clients all over the globe.

