ABS Encourages Involvement in New U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation

[By: ABS]

ABS, as the secretariat operating the U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation (USCMI) under a cooperative agreement with the United States Maritime Administration, announced the mechanism for U.S. maritime stakeholders to join Technical and Regional Working Groups addressing topics in Maritime Energy, Maritime Operations, Maritime Competitiveness, and Maritime Resiliency.

The USCMI has launched its official website , and ABS is encouraging research partners and maritime stakeholders to join working groups of interest and to subscribe to periodic email news and updates.

“The Center stands as an important national resource supporting the U.S. maritime industry as we navigate rapid changes and technological advancements. We invite maritime stakeholders to collaborate with U.S. Center for Maritime Innovation in working groups and stay informed with the latest updates as we move forward,” said David Walker, ABS Vice President, Global Government.

Authorized by the U.S. Congress, the USCMI is intended to support the study, research, development, assessment and deployment of emerging marine technologies and practices related to the maritime transportation system (MTS).