ABS Celebrates its Third Year With Zero Lost Time Work Incidents

By The Maritime Executive 01-22-2020 09:40:00

Long heralded as a maritime safety leader, ABS celebrates an unprecedented third year of zero lost time work-related incidents.



“This is a genuinely historic achievement – more than 1,100 days and counting without a lost time injury. This places ABS in the front rank of the maritime industry and underscores how we are living our mission every day,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “It has been achieved on countless ships, offshore facilities, shipyards and industrial sites globally, with wildly varying HSQE approaches. The common thread is the focus and commitment of our people and this clearly demonstrates how safety is at the heart of everything we do.”



The Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) at ABS has remained at 0.00 throughout 2017, 2018 and now 2019, underscoring ABS’ industry-leading safety performance.



Adam Moilanen, ABS Corporate Vice President, HSQE said: “We are not resting on our laurels, we are committed to continual improvement and to empowering our workforce to recognize and control hazards. We have recently secured the ISO 45001:2018 certificate, which demonstrates compliance with the new global standard that enables ABS to put even greater focus on safety and healthy workplaces, preventing work-related injuries and ill health. ABS remains ever alert to opportunities to take our safety performance to the next level on the road to safety excellence."

